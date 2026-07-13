More trouble for LCC: Accreditation org. looks at board disfunction

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Michael Dunne: I'm Michael Dunne. Lane Community College is an important institution in our community and educates and has educated hundreds of 1000s of students over the years. And the two entities that lead this institution are the LCC Board of education and its president. The board is supposed to set the direction and vision of the college, and the president runs it. Ah, but if it were only that simple. Today on the show, we check back with a reporter at Lookout, Eugene Springfield, who covers LCC and has chronicled the massive dysfunction in the relationship between board and president. And now, an important oversight entity is telling LCC to get its act together or face consequences. Then, in the last part of the show, our reporter gives us an update on a new trail upgrade in our region. Mike McInally, contributing editor for Lookout Eugene Springfield. Mike, it's great to see again. Thanks so much for coming in.

Mike McInally: Thanks for having me.

Dunne: Okay. You followed this story for quite some time, and let's level set for the audience. Get us sort of what has happened between the president of LCC and the board. What have been all of the challenges that you've covered for going on a year or so now?

McInally: Well, yeah, going all the way back, it's been a bumpy 18 months or so for the whole for the whole board, the Lane Community College Board of Education, and it really kind of started before I started covering the board when Lisa Fragala, who was the board member at the time, was elected to the legislature. The board sent a process where people could apply to be to replace her on the board, and they couldn't get it. The board couldn't get it done. Board deadlocked. So that's an early sign that you have some division on the board. Last year, in March and April, LCC receives these complaints alleging discrimination, discriminatory behavior among trustees, often directed at LCC President Stephanie Bulger. Okay, so the college has a has a law firm investigate it. That law firm comes back with a report that basically substantiates most of those complaints, leads to the board apologizing to President Stephanie Bulger, leads to a censure motion that the board approves against Trustee Zachary Mulholland. Okay. So in the meantime, the board continues to have these really obvious signs of division on fundamental issues, most notably the issue of what is governance and when does the board get too far into operational details, when it gets too far into the weeds. Okay. So in the meantime, at that point, this Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities gets wind of these issues, these continuing divisions of the Board of Education, and they ask the university for some kind of response. The university's attorneys come back with a report that goes back to the commission. The commission looks at that and, in essence, says, "Okay, but we're still going to send a little site team down in March to visit the to visit the university. Okay. So they do that. They come down. They interview all eight of the trustees, including the student trustees who serves on the board, as you know, in a non-voting position. Sure. They go back. They write this report, and again, there's they say, okay, we see some progress,

but we still see real continued things that concern us, and none of those are a surprise to anyone who's been following the board over the last year. Because one involves the question between when there's governance and where does it get too far into operations. Okay. The second one involves this notion that there are factions on the board, which again has been obvious, and the third one is the relationship between the president Stephanie Bulger and the board, which has been strained, and it's pretty obvious if you watch the meetings that there's some tension in those meetings there still. Okay, and they say basically what we'd like you to do now is to come up before this full commission, get called on the carpet to a meeting that was being held this week, part of their regular August meeting.

Dunne: So, it's not like the whole week up in Seattle, right?

McInally: Yeah, they go to Seattle. Stephanie Bulger goes up. Shelley Tinkham, the college's vice president for academic affairs, the new board chair Jesse Maldonado makes a trip along with another board member, and basically, what the commission wants them to know wants them to explain is where do you go from here? Yeah. How do you fix these issues? Okay. Now, in theory, the board gets to deliberate now in 30 days or so. LCC finds out what they what the commission thought, and it could order up a number of different options.

Dunne: Okay, going back to one of the first things you said about this issue of the board overstepping their bounds. I mean, is there clear direction in bylaws or in the board prospectus that says, okay, this is the role of the board and this is the role of the president, or is it kind of nebulous?

McInally: There are board policies, and there are a number of board policies. And one of the issues that the commission identified in its report is that some of the some of the policies appear to be in conflict with each other. So, one of the recommendations from the board is that maybe you should go back in, take a look at where you have these conflicts, where these, where you're getting vague instructions, and get those resolved, and the board actually has launched an effort to do that. It's going to take some time because they have hundreds and hundreds of policies. Okay. And the other thing I would say is that there is some one of the one of the big issues about governance here is whether it's a proper governance function for the board to be able to vote on what's defined as substantive change, changes that are in some way have a major effect on the institution. Okay, and that seems a little squishy how the how the definition of substantive change is. So, the board, for example, did go ahead and authorize a vote earlier this year on a budget cutting plan, which involved shuttering a couple of programs: the criminal justice program and the health information management program. And they did end up taking a formal vote, four to three, in favor of in favor of the budget cuts that shuttered these two programs. Okay, but that continues to be an open. That continues to be an open question: governance versus operational, or getting too far in the weeds.

Dunne: Okay. This organization, I think, the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities. I mean, is it possible that LCC's accreditation

is in jeopardy?

McInally: That that's the big hammer. Okay, and technically, it's possible. Just from watching these meetings and watching the process and looking at some of the correspondence back and forth, I think I don't think I don't think the commission would use this huge hammer. I think it's more likely that you might get like a notice of action or a letter with a timeline saying we are still concerned about these issues. Here's a timeline where we'd like you to address those, and we'll be we'll stay in touch.

Dunne: I'm wondering, you know, they've been not super forthcoming in explaining some of this stuff to the public. I mean, have you had a chance to talk with them? What have they said, or what have they been sort of very loud in their absence of saying anything?

McInally: I've pressed some of them on where exactly they stand on the issue, and you get a lot of, I I'm here to represent the best interest of the college and the community, and because of those obligations, I think X, or because of those, or because of those, those very same constituents, I think it's best, for example, to leave detailed operation things to the people we've hired. Okay. In this case, the board's only employee is the president, so you have that sort of tension, which it kind of ebbs and flows from meetings, from meetings to meetings. Okay, and then has the college said anything in an official capacity, whether it's the administration or Dr. Bulger? The college has been outside of outside of meetings, the college has been pretty cagey about what they've said publicly. Okay, and we'll see. I would expect it's not necessarily guaranteed. I would expect the board through the college to issue some kind of statement at some point about what happened or what the commission says as a result of their meeting this week.

Dunne; Okay, one of the most concerning issues is with regard to statements made by board members towards or the relationship with Dr. Bulger. In case people don't know, Dr. Bulger is an African American woman. You know, what have you seen in board meetings? Is there a way you can kind of contextualize for folks what might be sort of foundational for these complaints?

McInally: I don't think, and again, this is just based on my observation. Understand. If you were to watch the meetings, you wouldn't necessarily think, oh, the board or certain board members are acting this way toward the president because of a race issue. Okay. It is true that Stephanie Bulger is a black woman. It is possible that some of the bullying and intimidating behaviors that were alleged in the investigation, which took place in agenda-setting meetings between the president and the board members, who at that time were in charge of helping to set agenda. Okay, it might be possible that some of this happened out of the public eye. If you are at, if you're watching the board, I think you might not necessarily think, "Oh, this is a racial thing. I see. I think it's more of a who has the power to do what, and how do we want to exercise that power?

Dunne: I see. Obviously, there's a lot going on with the board, and yet business still keeps getting done. I mean, it seems like it's almost like there's two tracks. They're doing what they, I guess, need to do. But yet, you know, all these issues sort of. I guess I'm asking you, how is anything getting done?

McInally: Well, and the board would tell you that many of their votes aren't settled on four-three votes. That they're unanimous boards, work is getting done. They're taking steps to to fix these $10 million $9 million budget gap that they want to fix in the next three years to build the reserves back to the level that's asked for in board policies. So, the work is getting done. It's just getting done in a lot of ways in a very slow and painful process, and it goes actually just as someone who watches a lot of the board meetings, you watch some meetings and you walk away saying yeah I think okay they're making progress okay and then you go back to the next meeting the next month and you go no, what I thought last month completely wrong.

Dunne: A couple of procedural things. Can board members be fired if a board member is acting in a certain way? Are there steps for a board person's removal?

McInally: The most serious thing the board can do to another board member is a censure motion. The board cannot remove an elected official. Okay, that's up to the voters at the next round of elections. So, I think the elections you see coming up next May might be pretty lively.

Dunne: All of this occurs under the shadow of the fact that, as you just mentioned, I mean, the college has a big budget deficit. I mean, is does a lot of that kind of color what's happening here? Because obviously, it's a difficult situation at the college.

McInally: In most colleges in Oregon right now, and this and the problem facing a budget deficit certainly is not unusual for any school district or community college or university. I don't think I don't sense on the board any sort of serious pushback that thinks you know, this budget deficit's not real. We're in better financial shape than we think. But there was general when the when the board started to approve some of the motions to approve the budget or to, or to move in and try to fix the deficit they had last school year. Those votes, there was a five-two vote on some of that. So you see, again, it's just a question of how all this gets done, yeah, and how much how much of it is the board's responsibility? How much of it is the administration's responsibility to come up with these solutions to fix some of these problems?

Dunne: So, is there? You talked about they don't want to necessarily use the big hammer of non-accreditation. But I mean, what must the college do, and how long are they given to do it to satisfy this organization's request to kind of you know clean up their house, if you will?

McInally: Yeah, I don't I don't know what the timeline might be. I believe the commission knows that. Okay, but I think, in essence, I think the main question that almost certainly was asked during the meeting this week between the LCC contingent and the commission was, what's the road forward for you? What does that look like? How do we know, as a commission that's keeping an eye on these issues, how do we know that you're making progress on these issues? And they can point to a couple of things. You know, they approved that budget mitigation plan. I think electing the new board chair is a step forward, and that is the one person on the board during the last year who was able to move between the two three-member factions. So, I think that's a sign that potentially is a sign of progress too. They're working on things to make some of the board meetings more efficient. Don't know if they're going to fly. One of them is an ad hoc committee that's working on ways to maybe manage public comment a little better. And we had meetings. We've had meetings with the board of education that had two hours of public comment. Wow. Which is, I mean, you want to find you want to figure out ways to encourage that public comment. Sure. But the downside was you were pushing important discussions on things like tuition increases. You're pushing those to the 9o'clock or the 10 o'clock hour of these meetings, which, in some cases, ran for four plus hours.

Dunne: Okay, Mike, maybe this is an unfair question. Do your best in terms of ability to answer. Have you heard any rumors, whispers about either the board being so unsatisfied with the president that they might take action, or have you heard whispers or rumors that she might be thinking this this isn't worth it anymore?

McInally: I have never asked Dr. Bulger that question point blank. Okay, I don't get any signs that she might be thinking that way. Okay, again, and she plays her cards pretty close to her vest during meeting. Sure. In terms of board satisfaction with the president, on the record, their evaluations had been generally very positive of her performance. They just wrapped up. They just wrapped up another board evaluation, gave her high marks. Okay. Extended her contract another three years. It'll be interesting. I see that they have a work session coming up in a couple of weeks. We're going to talk about the presidential goals. It'll be interesting to see how that conversation goes. It'll be interesting to see how it all goes in the near future.

Dunne: He's Mike McInally, contributing editor for Lookout. Eugene Springfield covers the LCC board and whatnot. Mike, always appreciate your insights. Thanks so much.

McInally: Thanks for having me.

Dunne: Let's check in on some new trail upgrades that will delight hikers and walkers in our community. Karen Richards, reporter for us here at KLCC, and I often think sometimes our outdoor bureau chief. Thanks so much for coming in and talking with us. Welcome.

Karen Richards: Good to be here.

Dunne: Yeah, I enjoyed your story about really kind of a long time in coming expansion for trails in our region. But just remind folks, let's start with this: What is the Ridgeline Trail?

Richards: Yeah, so in speaking with Ryan Turner at the Eugene City Parks Department, he was talking about their overall vision, which is this rivers to ridges system that would connect Fern Ridge through the existing pieces of the Ridgeline Trail, past Spencer Butte, and all that down behind Lane Community College, and ultimately, you know, with the existence of I five, not connecting to Howard Buford Park, Mount Pisgah, but sort of that idea that there's a connected open space from ridge to river.

Dunne: Okay, so, you know what is this new section? How long is it? That sort of a thing.

Richards: Yeah, so the park itself was sort of this interior park that was not connected to either Willamette Street or Blanton, but they so that's why some of this took a little bit of time to get those connections. But it's so it's an opener meadow area that they now have a trailhead for at 52nd and Willamette, which is across the street from an existing trailhead of the Ridgeline Trail, and it's a 4.5…he says it's sort of like a lollipop, so trade looks back. Yep, and then does a loop, and then you would need to come back again. If you did that whole loop, it's 4.5 miles.

Dunne; Nice, nice. So how long has been has construction or trail building been going on?

Richards: Well, the trail building just started last summer. Okay, it would have been completed last year, but they started late. He said, and so they needed to finish up this summer. Trail is complete. The parking lot is not, so it is still lacking signage, the kiosk, the porta potties, that sort of thing. Okay, people can use the trail. They would need to park in the existing lot across the street.

Dunne: Okay. And for folks who probably know, that's often known as the Spencer Butte trailhead parking area. And so, this is across the street, right? So there's the Spencer Butte parking where people park and then hike up to the summit. This one's across the street. I was just there this weekend. It looks pretty nice. It's I'm sure a lot of people are going to be extremely happy that even though they're technically two separate trailheads, that does expand parking a bit in that area.

Richards: And he admitted they were aware that there is the lack of parking for you know all those trailheads on all the different entrances you can get onto the trailers. A lack of parking. Yeah. So, it's helpful in that way. It's 35 more spots, I believe, where there are 12 across the street. So, it really should help.

Dunne; Yeah, yeah, absolutely. So, you went out there, you took some photos. What's it look like?

Richards: I know. I wish I had time to do the entire thing, which I will do probably within the week. But I was impressed that it goes immediately into a wooded area. And just looking at the map and the aerial GPS looks like it stays wooded until that piece of the open lollipop loop that is in the more meadow type area.

Dunne: Yeah, and I'm sure I'm sure many people will sort of join that trail with going up to Spencer Butte as well to make a very aggressive and robust trail.

Richards: Absolutely, you could you could join it in all sorts of ways. So yeah, it's really fun to have a new trail close to home. It just hasn't happened in a while that there's been something new. P.S. The Suzanne Arlie trails, which are the ones behind Lane Community College, he told me are also going to open this fall.

Dunne: Oh, that's exciting. So, Karen, you know how much did it did it cost, and where'd the money come from?

Richards: Yeah, so Ryan said it was about $1.5 million and quite a bit of that came from it's a nonprofit, Eugene Parks Foundation, and he said they were really thankful that they could find almost half the funding through. That nonprofit. The other half came from systems development charges from the city of Eugene. So whenever new construction happens, you pay to get those services, the basic services to those sites. So that that also the parks are part of the services that you pay for when you when you're building.

Dunne; Okay. Okay. Before I let you go, I want to switch to another story you did fairly recently about permitting and costs from Oregon Parks and Recreation. You know, they hiked fees, but your story talks about a little bit of a of a break for people. Talk about that.

Richards: Yeah, they got together Oregon State Parks now with the Oregon State Libraries. Each donated 100 passes for Oregon parks because the cost of those doubled. A lot of costs went up, and if you're from out of state, it's even more to use the parks. And so, but they wanted people to not be shut out if they couldn't afford it. And so, libraries around the state have these passes you can check out and go visit a park for free, and so right now there's 200. I think they do want to expand that in the future. One thing I found was that Eugene Public Library did not have them, and when I spoke to someone at the Eugene Public Library, she said that was sort of a miscommunication. They had been part of the pilot program and had the passes the year before, before the fees were raised, and enjoyed them. And then by the time she realized that other libraries were getting the new passes, she'd somehow been missed in getting them this year. And so, they've, I guess, there was some staff turnover, miscommunication. Okay, but they're already in line to definitely get those for the next time they're issued. I'm sure people. But a lot of nearby libraries have them in smaller towns nearby.

Dunne: Okay, great. Karen Richards, she covers so many things for us here at KLCC. Karen, thank you so much for coming in and talking about this.

Richards: You're welcome.

Dunne: That's the show for today. All episodes of Oregon On The Record are available as a podcast at KLCC.org. Tomorrow on the show, while hikers are enjoying that new trail, they'll have to be careful because a national entity just rated the air quality in Eugene, Springfield, as some of the worst in the nation. But there is a caveat. I'm Michael Dunne, host of Oregon On The Record. Thanks for listening.