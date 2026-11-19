The following transcript was generated using automated transcription software for the accessibility and convenience of our audience. While we strive for accuracy, the automated process may introduce errors, omissions, or misinterpretations. This transcript is intended as a helpful companion to the original audio and should not be considered a verbatim record. For the most accurate representation, please refer to the audio recording.

Michael Dunne: I’m Michael Dunne. “AI Girlfriend Spending a Lot of Time With AI Personal Trainer.” “Squirrel Can’t Wait to Ruin Man’s Day by Running in Front of Car and Getting Killed.” “Trump Calls on American Gladiators to Finish Iran War.” These are a few recent headlines from America’s finest news source, The Onion. The satirical newspaper has been delighting, infuriating and wonderfully horrifying readers for decades. Today on the show, you’ll meet The Onion’s new CEO, Ben Collins. Collins bought the paper to keep it out of the hands of Elon Musk, and he’s also purchased Infowars away from the infamous Alex Jones. You’ll hear how and why he’s building a juggernaut of satirical news, and how, beyond all reason, The Onion is close to eclipsing The Washington Post in hard-copy circulation. Ben Collins is CEO of Global Tetrahedron, but you all know the organization’s marquee brand, The Onion. Ben, thank you so much for coming on and talking with us.

Ben Collins: Hey, thanks for having me.

Dunne: Yeah, so you were a journalist at The Daily Beast and NBC News. Why did you want to acquire The Onion, and how did you do it?

Collins: Well, I don’t know if you remember this time a few years ago, when pretty much everything was shutting down, and it kind of remains that way now. But everything was shutting down, and I had left NBC News because I’d done some reporting on Elon Musk that he didn’t like, and neither did my bosses. So I left my job, and I knew that he wanted to buy The Onion. He had always wanted to. He had tried to buy it 10 years beforehand. I saw in, I think it was Adweek, that The Onion itself was for sale. I didn’t have any money, but I did know that enough people loved The Onion that we could save this thing from the grips of that moron. If we could save one thing from that guy, we could save The Onion. So I just started calling everybody I knew, and I put a post on Bluesky that said, “Who wants to buy The Onion? I have $600.” Within, I think it was six or seven weeks, we had collected enough money to buy this thing and turn it around.

Dunne: Wow! Wow! Well, you’ve been very outspoken that you want The Onion to exist and thrive as a print newspaper, even though that format is almost becoming extinct. Why, and how?

Collins: Well, I can tell you right now, print newspapers don’t go down in the middle of the day because somebody flipped a switch somewhere. We still print them and ship them to almost 100,000 people, including Hudson News and Barnes & Noble stores and people’s mailboxes in over 50 countries and in every state in the union. So that is a thing that works. It works for us, and it works for us even better than, I would say, the internet. The internet is washed and garbage. And look, I’m sure when you see The Onion, you mostly see it on your Instagram feed or your Facebook page or something like that, and that’s great. But it’s best read on paper. It’s best stolen by your kid and brought to recess. It is best used as contraband. So the best way to do that is to make it a newspaper.

Dunne: Well, to share my own personal experience, I’ve read The Onion in print form for a long time. It comes to the newsroom, and it’s gobbled up. And I’m wondering, too, because I think, and I want to hear from you, The Onion in physical form has a certain cachet. It’s for a certain subset of people, kind of like financiers with a crisp, folded Wall Street Journal under their arm. Is that what you’re thinking? Does this physical form kind of say something about the reader?

Collins: Yeah, I mean, that is true. I’m glad that you think rich people read us, but unfortunately, we’re mostly in people’s bathrooms and Little Free Libraries. So I’m glad that’s what you think. But look, there are people who grew up with The Onion. The Onion is almost 40 years old now. There are people who remember it from Madison, Wisconsin, or on the side of the road after 9/11 in New York City. We definitely target those people, and we go after them. But we’re also getting new people through their kids, and people in between. In some cases, this is the first newspaper they’ve ever subscribed to, or in kids’ cases, the first newspaper they’ve ever seen around the house. So we’re bringing back a form that works, and we’re very lucky that newsprint remains cheap. And I hope they don’t tariff it. That’s all. Don’t do it. OK.

Dunne: You know, it’s interesting. I remember this quote from Jon Stewart of “The Daily Show.” I think he was being interviewed on “60 Minutes,” and he was talking about the political conventions. He said, “We’re the only news organization that should cover these because they’re so BS. It makes sense that satire is covering them.” And I’m kind of wondering, talk about the place that The Onion occupies. Of course, it’s a satirical news site, but how many people, not necessarily get their news from it, but sort of get their tone from it with regard to what’s happening politically and socially in our world?

Collins: That’s a really good note. That’s exactly what it is. You have to have a baseline understanding of what’s going on in the world. Even with most of our jokes, I have to look stuff up from our entertainment section. There was something about Tate McRae, and I barely know who that is. So I use it to learn as well. But look, that is definitely true. I always say this: Right now, not a lot of people in the news can say the word “pedophile,” and we can, and that is a distinct advantage in the news right now. We can say a lot of things that people are saying out loud to each other, and voting on based on what they know, but have not heard in traditional news, anywhere they look on television or in other newspapers. So we perform a function for society that is usually stupid, but sometimes pretty important.

Dunne: But I think a lot of people who read The Onion religiously understand. Yeah, it’s silly and funny and all that stuff, but there’s some of the best writing you’ll ever find in The Onion. Is that something that you’re proud of, and a tradition you want to keep going?

Collins: Oh, absolutely. Our op-ed page is filled with some of the best writing in the world. For example, by the way, one of our most-read stories this year, and it’s kind of untraceable because it’s mostly been read by someone taking a picture of it from the newspaper and sharing it on Facebook groups, text messages and Instagram accounts, was “I Work Very Hard and I Would Like to Try Some Cake,” by a horse. It’s a beautifully written op-ed. I agree. I agree. Like, try some cake. That’s the kind of thing that’s in the middle, the guts of the paper, and that’s what we want to protect. We have 15 of the best writers in the world, comedy or not, and they go in there every day and ruthlessly chop down some of the funniest sentences you’ll ever see. They throw them away in favor of a slightly better one, and that’s something that we came in here trying to protect. We don’t use AI in any way. We don’t use it for art or writing or anything like that. Everything’s human-made, and you can tell, and that’s important to protect right now.

Dunne: Yeah, and I imagine running The Onion can occupy more hours than there are in a day, but you decided, “What the heck, I’m going to do more,” and you went out and tried to get Infowars, and got it. Talk about that battle, but also talk about the strategy of why you wanted to do that.

Collins: Yeah. Well, first of all, no one else was going to do it. We bought it nine days after the 2024 election. We went into an auction that we thought was going to be like “Storage Wars,” but it wound up being in this very scary federal courthouse. It was very spooky, but it was right after that election. I don’t know if you remember around that time, but people didn’t have hope that anything good could happen ever again, and we knew if we bid on this thing and we won, we would give a lot of people some hope. And it was even more than that. I think people realized, like, OK, we’re drawing lines here. We can still have fun in society, and we can still protect some people who need some protection here. So that was our whole game plan. We just wanted to step in, and then what availed itself to us was this whole world of talking about particularly stupid stuff in a new and modern way. And that’s what we do with Infowars now. We talk about people who are addicted to scam cures for everything, the kind you see all across your internet all the time, and that was the guts of Infowars, by the way. It’s like, if you take this one pill, first of all, it will solve all of your problems with your manhood, but second of all, it’ll cure colon cancer or something like that. We talk about it all the time. We talk about fake things like that all the time that exist in the real world but aren’t made fun of enough. It allows us to go after the internet in a way that, frankly, The Onion is above, and there’s nothing beneath Infowars.

Dunne: Well, in some ways, it really is kind of a case of good guys versus bad guys, and the good guys in this case seem to have won.

Collins: Yeah, it’s also like a war of attrition with a psychopath. He had harangued the court and judges and receivers and trustees and everything for 10 years. It’s been five years since the judgment came down that he has to pay $1.5 billion …

Dunne: … to the families of the Sandy Hook disaster.

Collins: Yes, exactly. He and his minions harassed them, sometimes out of their homes entirely, or desecrated the graves of the kids. So we just decided that we were in for this fight, because, look, nobody else has the time for this. Frankly, no one else has the time to fight with this guy or take on this harassment campaign. And also, we can just laugh through it in a way that other places simply cannot. So yeah, look, I do think we had this moment in American life over the last couple of years where you had to decide very frequently that there was a moral issue standing directly in front of you, and which side of the line were you on? In this case, I was somebody who could do something in a specific instance. We’ve seen this all throughout the country with things like ICE raids. I live in Chicago. I know people who were outside of a day care center or something like that and got gassed by ICE, and decided to step up, grab a whistle and become a protester when they weren’t even politically active before. The last two years have been filled with decisions like that for a lot of Americans, and for us, it came pretty much immediately after that election. So we had to make a decision, and I’m glad we did it. And now we just make some of the weirdest content you can find on the internet.

Dunne: Indeed. Is it more incredible that a show like Alex Jones and Infowars was allowed to be on the internet for so long, or that you’re pretty close to surpassing The Washington Post in physical subscriptions?

Collins: Yeah, look, both are ridiculous. I’m glad Alex Jones is off. I don’t know what he’s doing now, but probably something very bad. But he’s doing it in relative obscurity, and that’s very useful for us. I think we just have a little bit more utility for people in their mailboxes, right? We show up in people’s physical mailboxes, and very frequently, it’s the only good thing in there. It’s the only time it’s not a bill or some sort of scam. So I understand why people get it. By the way, this isn’t taking away from the news. It’s important to read the news, subscribe to newspapers, find good journalism and subscribe to their stuff. It’s really important to do that, because without the news, we can’t have anything to make fun of. But also subscribe to us; it’s good for your heart.

Dunne: Well, and now you’re after another endeavor. You want The Onion to be a sponsor of a bowl game. Talk about that.

Collins: Yeah, we’re pretty close, actually. We really want to take over a bowl game because, first of all, it’d be funny. That’s the most important thing. Look, in a similar way, there’s been a lot of drudgery in sports recently, especially college football, where it’s been completely commercialized. For some reason, Ted Cruz is showing up on “College GameDay.” Everybody’s addicted to gambling now. We just want to present that option to people, that they can just watch sports because they like sports, and we can make fun of the stupid stuff that happens in arenas. Give people an option to do something genuinely silly and funny instead of this hypercommercialized, truly over-the-top, late-stage capitalism version of football that I see all the time. So we’re pretty close. We have to participate in late-stage capitalism to get it first. But once we do, we’re going to have a good time.

Dunne: Well, I did a quick search. There’s the Snoop Dogg Bowl, the Pop-Tarts Bowl, the Tony the Tiger Bowl. I want to hear from you. Is it possible that it’s a real step up in prestige to have the Onion Bowl?

Collins: That’s what I keep saying. Tony the Tiger guy. That guy. You have no idea what’s going on with that dude in his private life. He’s not wearing pants. I don’t know what his deal is, but I’m just guessing it’s pretty disgusting. So there’s that. And then there’s us, and we’re very stately people over here at The Onion. So please hear us out. Let us have a bowl game.

Dunne: There you go. Well, I follow you on Bluesky, and I think you’re quite funny in your posts. So I’ve got to ask: Do you ever suggest story ideas to your writers at The Onion?

Collins: No, and if I do, they summarily throw stuff at me, and they should. They drop an anvil on my head like it’s a “Looney Tunes” cartoon. They’re pros. I’m an expired journalist. They are professional joke writers at their peak, so I try to get out of their way. I do try to put them in situations like the bowl game thing, where they have to react to a new environment, like a Jumbotron or a tailgate party or a halftime show. But the jokes are 100% from much funnier people than me.

Dunne: OK, so my last question for you is this: Looking a few years ahead, what do you want for both The Onion and Infowars? If you have a grand vision, maybe it’s just to continue, but I want to give you the opportunity to talk about where you’d love to take this.

Collins: Yeah, I hope we make the world a lot sillier and a lot more fun. A thing that I’ve noticed over the last couple of years is that rich people have abandoned the real world. They’ve abandoned physical stuff. They’re more addicted to their phones than the iPad babies they complain about all the time. They have AI agents doing AI agent stuff to other AI agents, and that’s all they think about. And that’s not what I think about. I think about the real world. I think about my friends and family, and goofing off and doing stupid stuff, and finding things in the real, physical world that we can make fun of and do fun things with. So we’re going to keep doing that. We made a joke out of the worst website I can think of with Infowars. We brought back a newspaper when that was seemingly against the law. We’re going to keep doing things like that. We’re going to show up in real life throughout American life in ways that people don’t expect, and we’re going to make it a little bit better.

Dunne: He is the ultimate Area Man: Ben Collins, CEO of The Onion. I really, really appreciate you taking some time with us.

Collins: Thanks so much, man. That was a lot of fun.

Dunne: To finish out the show, let’s talk with our reporter about the long-delayed waste diversion facility in Lane County. KLCC reporter Rebecca Hansen-White, it’s always great to see you in studio. Thanks so much for coming in.

Rebecca Hansen-White: Always great to be here.

Dunne: Yeah, what’s going on with Lane County’s long-delayed waste diversion facility?

Hansen-White: Yes. So, just to remind everyone what that is, it’s called Clean Lane, and it’s designed to divert organic waste from the landfill into this proposed facility, which would have an anaerobic digester and more advanced recycling tools and facilities to increase recycling rates. That will extend the life of the landfill and reduce methane emissions. This has been in the works for a while. The first story I did on it was in 2023, when they approved the contract with their private partner, Bulk Handling Systems. Since then, they’ve been trying to get it funded, and they’ve been trying to resolve the land use issues with a site, and that has really been the hang-up. It was actually supposed to open this year. That has not happened. They don’t have a location yet.

Dunne: OK, and if my memory serves, the anaerobic digester consumes the methane gas that’s generated by the landfill, which is a good thing because it helps get rid of a greenhouse gas like methane, right?

Hansen-White: Yeah. If you talk to Beyond Toxics, which really supports this project and has put out a lot of material about how they’d like it to move forward, landfills are going to leak, even if you do your best. They’re going to leak methane. Lane County’s landfill is a huge source of greenhouse gas emissions, and because it’s publicly owned, there are a lot more resources going into inspecting it and trying to reduce those leaks. But the best way to not have leaks is to put fewer things that produce methane in it in the first place, which is the point of this facility. At the first location, in Goshen, what ended up happening was some neighbors, as well as a group of garbage haulers, got together and objected to the special use permit. They took it all the way to the Oregon Court of Appeals, and the county wasn’t able to get that special use permit for that spot. So they’re exploring a different spot next to the landfill on that same property, which they initially didn’t want to do because there were some logistical challenges. But with all these legal expenses, it’s probably the same price anyway. And the garbage hauler association appealed this location, too. They do not want it because garbage fees are being raised to pay for it, and they do not want that. So they’re appealing this location, too. I went to the hearing for it in August, where a hearings officer, or hearings official, as they’re called in Oregon, heard their arguments and gave plenty of time for feedback. He was supposed to issue an opinion last month, and he died before issuing one. So the county commissioners had to resolve that situation last week after his unexpected death. They have appointed a temporary hearings official to look at the materials from that hearing, the materials submitted by the two parties and any progress he may have made on a decision before his death. That’s where it stands now. We still aren’t sure what the decision is on this other location at Short Mountain Landfill.

Dunne: We’ll have to wait and see. She is Rebecca Hansen-White, our reporter here. Rebecca, thank you so much for your update.

Hansen-White: Thank you.

Dunne: That’s the show for today. All episodes of “Oregon on the Record” are available as a podcast at klcc.org. Monday on the show, you’ll hear from an Oregon Capital Chronicle reporter about how an Oregon legislator is trying to bring a ballot measure to the state that would ban transgender athletes from competing in sports. I’m Michael Dunne, host of “Oregon on the Record.” Thanks for listening.