© 2025 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Oregon’s Senators push for ACA credits during Eugene stop

KLCC | By Zac Ziegler
Published October 13, 2025 at 1:47 PM PDT
Person speaking at a podium. Eight people are standing on either side of the podium.
Zac Ziegler
/
KLCC
(From left) Lane County Senior Public Health Officer Dr. Patrick Luedtke, Lane County Health and Human Services Director Eve Gray, Lane County Commissioner Laurie Trieger, U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley, U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, residents Chris Bratton, Bartley Armitage and Carla Zimmerman, and Lane County Commissioner Heather Buch at an Oct. 13 press conference in Eugene.

Oregon’s U.S. Senators were in Eugene Monday to talk about funding for Affordable Care Act health insurance subsidies.

Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley spoke at a press conference at the Lane County Health & Human Services building. They said Oregonians who buy their insurance through the A.C.A. marketplace will pay 68% more on average when new rates come out later this week.

Merkley said increases will likely hit the entire health insurance market as well.

“We’re expecting a projected 10% average increase across the state on people just buying insurance directly from a provider,” he said.

Among those who joined the senators was Chris Bratton, a hairdresser who said he stands to lose a $1,000 a month tax subsidy that helps cover his family’s health insurance.

“If that doesn’t continue, our premiums will go from $700 to $1,700, not including any sort of inflation or rise in the price of the premium,” said Bratton.

Wyden said he thinks his Republican colleagues likely spent their days home hearing about upcoming insurance rate hikes, and he hopes that will help in negotiating a solution.

“That’s what we’re talking about, the chance to sit down, work something out in a bipartisan way. And there’s proof that we can do it,” he said.

Funding for Affordable Care Act subsidies have become a sticking point in the ongoing federal government shutdown, which began at the start of October.
Tags
Politics & Government Senator Ron WydenSenator Jeff MerkleyAffordable Care ActFederal shutdownHealthcare
Zac Ziegler
Zac Ziegler joined KLCC in May 2025. He began his career in sports radio and television before moving to public media in 2011. He worked as a reporter, show producer and host at stations across Arizona before moving to Oregon. He received both his bachelors and masters degrees from Northern Arizona University.
See stories by Zac Ziegler
Related Content