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Library funding measures appear to be succeeding in Lane County

KLCC | By Rachael McDonald
Published May 20, 2026 at 5:03 PM PDT
The children's section of the Eugene Public Library on Feb. 11, 2026. Library leaders are now organizing some areas of books by topics to encourage early literacy. If an expanded, five-year levy passes, library leaders hope to increase programs and materials for children.
Rebecca Hansen-White
/
KLCC
The expanded library levy will support literacy programs at the Eugene Public Library, pictured here on Feb. 11, 2026.

Lane County voters voiced their support for libraries in Tuesday’s primary.

In unofficial results, a 5-year levy for the Eugene Public Library is passing handily with nearly 64% of the vote. It’s projected to raise $4.3 million a year over five years.

Eugene Public Library director Angela Ocaña said she’s looking forward to the next chapter.

“I am overjoyed with so much gratitude and happiness for how this community shows up,” she said.

“This is going to provide the library stability for the next five years and also allow them to do work on early literacy,” added Dana Fleming, director of the Eugene Public Library Foundation.

Outside the Fern Ridge Library on April 13, 2026.
Rachael McDonald
/
KLCC
Outside the Fern Ridge Library on April 13, 2026.

In Veneta, a levy for the Fern Ridge Library has more than 54% of the vote. The levy is a renewal of a five-year levy at the same rate as the current one to maintain existing library services.

“We're pleased that the voters in Fern Ridge appear to have passed measure 20-385 during difficult economic times,” said Fern Ridge Library Director Colin Rea in an email to KLCC. “There's a saying that libraries are democracy's best kept promise, and we intend to keep that promise moving forward with the support of our community.”
Tags
Politics & Government May 2026 PrimaryEugene Public LibraryFern Ridge LibraryVoting
Rachael McDonald
Rachael McDonald is KLCC’s host for All Things Considered on weekday afternoons. She also is the editor of the KLCC Extra, the daily digital newspaper. Rachael has a BA in English from the University of Oregon. She started out in public radio as a newsroom volunteer at KLCC in 2000.
See stories by Rachael McDonald
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