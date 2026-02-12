Expanded Eugene Library Levy heading to May ballot

Voters will have a chance to weigh in this May on increasing their support for the Eugene Public Library.

This week, the Eugene City Council sent an expanded, five-year levy to the ballot. The levy expansion will cover a dedicated youth librarian, more material and programs for youth, and two new kiosks.

Eugene Library Foundation Executive Director Dana Fleming said the levy, if it passes, will also continue basic services. That includes materials, especially for children, hours and staff costs as the library has lost support in the city’s regular budget process.

"The general fund is still diminished,” Fleming said. “That makes voting yes for this levy even more important because there won't be anything to backfill what the levy is supporting currently."

Eugene reduced funding to libraries, as well as other services, as it struggled to close budget shortfalls amidst rising costs and plateauing property taxes. As a result, the library has fewer staff and funds from the Library Foundation and levy funds now cover the cost of new materials.

Fleming said the kiosks, if the levy passes, would allow the library system to increase its presence in underserved areas. She says the kiosks are like book vending machines; patrons would be able to borrow popular books, pick up holds or return materials.

"Churchill is the first place they want to site one of those,” Fleming said. ”That area has needed a branch for a while and we of course can't afford a (new) branch right now, so this is a wonderful economical opportunity to bring some access to services for that neighborhood in particular.”

Fleming says the location of the second kiosk has not yet been determined.

The levy would increase the property tax rate by roughly 4 cents, from 15 cents per $1,000 dollars of assessed value to 19 cents. The average household would pay about $54 dollars a year.