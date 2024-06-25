Eugene approves cuts, stormwater fee change to close budget gap

Eugene’s City Council closed this year’s more than $8 million budget gap in a vote Monday.

Officials say Eugene’s budget struggles are caused by slow property tax growth and rapidly rising expenses.

Eugene solved this year’s gap by continuing a “hiring pause” - leaving several fire department, library and other city jobs vacant. The city will also collect more stormwater fees - The average customer will pay roughly 80 cents more a month.

Some, including the Eugene Chamber of Commerce and Councilmember Mike Clark, suggested the change expire after five years.

“I have serious concerns about us using this as a method to solve this particular problem,” Clark said.

He said a five-year limit could give Eugene a chance to increase its tax base.

City Manager Sarah Medary said a sunset might lead to another deficit.

“Part of the reason we didn’t bring it forward with any kind of sunset or time limit is the problem we’re trying to solve is an ongoing, forever budget issue,” she said. “We’re looking for ongoing revenue sources.”

Every council member except Clark voted to expand the fee.

The higher rate will go into effect at the end of July.



Library impacts

The library’s share of cuts included 1.5 positions and a reduction in Sunday hours.

Eugene Public Library Foundation Director Dana Fleming said the cuts are less drastic than last year - but they still put stress on an already struggling staff.

“Yes, we’re willing to weather this storm along with everybody else, but this should not be the new normal,” she said.

She said the current staff don’t have capacity to do the programs it used to offer, like music lessons and computer classes. The library’s also had to rely on community donations to purchase new materials.

Eugene will soon start work on new revenue sources to address next year’s anticipated deficit. Fleming said city officials should dedicate some new funds to restoring lost programs and positions at the library.

