Incumbent David Loveall concedes Springfield Commissioner race to challenger Sean VanGordon

Springfield Lane County Commission incumbent David Loveall conceded his race to challenger Sean VanGordon over the weekend.

In a social media post, Loveall congratulated VanGordon on winning the race and wished him well. He also said he had no regrets.

“I will always stand up for what I believe, hold steadfast to my convictions, hold government accountable to the same standards I hold myself even in light of controversy and criticism,” Loveall said.

In a statement, VanGordon thanked his supporters and voters.

“This campaign has always been about something simple: local government should focus on solving problems and getting things done for the people we serve,” VanGordon said. “I’m grateful so many people believed in that message.”

In Friday’s release of preliminary results, VanGordon was more than 2,000 votes ahead with 51.7% of the vote. Loveall was in second with 40.4%, and a third candidate, William Thomas Monsoor, was in third with 7.4%.

In the race to represent East Lane County on the Board of Commissioners, both challenger Jake Pelroy and incumbent Heather Buch said they were prepared for a rematch in November.

Pelroy has remained in the lead, but still doesn’t have enough votes to win outright. In Friday’s release Pelroy had 48.3% of the votes, Buch had 46.7% and a third candidate Bob Zybach had 4.8%.

Another round of results will be released on Thursday, May 28.

