Deadline to remove fence at Eugene Federal Building draws closer

The clock is still ticking after a judge ordered the federal government Monday to remove the fence outside of the Eugene Federal Building.

The deadline ends Wednesday afternoon. But as of mid-afternoon on Tuesday, there didn’t appear to be any work happening at the site.

Marion Suitor with the City of Eugene said the city hasn't yet received an application to close nearby lanes during construction, which the federal government had obtained when they put up the fence in April.

The Civil Liberties Defense Center, which is representing plaintiffs suing over the fence, said Tuesday afternoon they weren’t aware of any emergency filings or communications from the government.

Standing outside the building, the CLDC’s Director of Litigation and Advocacy Lauren Regan said the defendants could face fines or jail if they don’t comply in time.

“We will file a motion for contempt of court against the federal government and haul their asses in front of Judge Kasubhai to explain why they are disobeying a court order," said Regan.

The fence was installed after Eugene Police declared a January protest at the site a riot. The barrier blocks the building’s upper courtyard and part of the sidewalk.

Federal Judge Mustafa Kasubhai ordered a preliminary injunction against the federal government Monday, citing free-speech issues.

The General Services Administration hasn't responded to KLCC’s request for comment.

