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Judge extends deadline for removal of Eugene Federal Building fence

KLCC | By Nathan Wilk
Published June 24, 2026 at 12:52 PM PDT
Federal judge Mustafa Kasubhai examines the fencing at the Eugene Federal Building, June 18, 2026.
Gold Meadows
/
KMTR-TV / Pool Photo
Federal judge Mustafa Kasubhai examines the fencing at the Eugene Federal Building, June 18, 2026.

A judge has delayed the deadline to take down the fence at the Eugene Federal Building to July 2.

On Monday, federal Judge Mustafa Kasubhai sided with local activists suing the federal government over the fence.

Kasubhai ordered a preliminary injunction, citing free-speech concerns. He gave the government 48 hours to remove the barrier, a deadline that would have expired Wednesday afternoon.

But in a filing Tuesday evening, the government’s lawyers said it could take up to 11 days to coordinate a traffic control plan with the city and get a contractor to do the job. They asked for an extension until July 5.

“Defendant has not acted with delay, obstinance, or neglect,” the lawyers wrote. “Rather, removal of the security fence by the current deadline would be impossible for reasons outside Defendant’s control.”

On Wednesday, Kasubhai instead gave the government until 7 a.m. on July 2. If they don't meet that deadline, they could be held in contempt of court.

KLCC has reached out to the parties in the lawsuit for comment.

This story may be updated.
Tags
Politics & Government Judge Mustafa KasubhaiEugene Federal Building
Nathan Wilk
Nathan Wilk joined the KLCC News Team in 2022. He is a graduate from the University of Oregon School of Journalism and Communication. Born in Portland, Wilk began working in radio at a young age, serving as a DJ and public affairs host across Oregon.
See stories by Nathan Wilk
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