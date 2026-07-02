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Controversial fence encircling Eugene’s federal building removed

KLCC | By Brian Bull
Published July 2, 2026 at 5:29 AM PDT
Workers take down parts of a fence.
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In the early evening of Wednesday, July 1, 2026, workers began to take apart a tall black metal fence outside Eugene's federal building that had been installed April 29.
Brian Bull / KLCC
People in chairs with American flag.
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As crews began taking down the contested fence, a small group of activists cheered and waved an upside-down American flag while reclining in chairs with popcorn.
Brian Bull / KLCC
Workers stacking sections of fence.
3 of 10  — IMG_7601.JPG
In the early evening of Wednesday, July 1, 2026, workers began to take apart a tall black metal fence outside Eugene's federal building that had been installed April 29.
Brian Bull / KLCC
People watching crews take down fence.
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David Tillman (right, with skateboard) watches contractors take down a tall metal fence that had surrounded Eugene's federal building for just over two months before a federal judge ordered its removal.
Brian Bull / KLCC
Workers taking down sections of fence and stacking them.
5 of 10  — 070126_WorkersDismantlingFence05_BB.jpg
In the early evening of Wednesday, July 1, 2026, workers began to take apart a tall black metal fence outside Eugene's federal building that had been installed April 29.
Brian Bull / KLCC
Large forklift removing concrete barrier.
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A large forklift removes a concrete barrier from the southeast corner of Eugene's federal building on the evening of July 1, 2026. Cones were put down on 7th Avenue to keep traffic away from contractors.
Brian Bull / KLCC
Workers removing sections of fencing.
7 of 10  — IMG_7608.JPG
In the early evening hours of Wednesday, July 1, 2026, workers disassembled a tall metal fence outside Eugene's federal building that had been first installed April 29.
Brian Bull / KLCC
Workers taking apart fence.
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On Wednesday, July 1, 2026, workers started taking down a tall black metal fence that had circled Eugene's federal building. It was installed on April 29.
Brian Bull / KLCC
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Brian Bull / KLCC
Tall metal fence with couple walking by.
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A couple walk by a section of fence that was still standing after the first hour of work. A crewmember told KLCC that they felt certain the fence would be completely removed before 7am on July 2, the court-mandated deadline.
Brian Bull / KLCC

Just over two months since it was installed, a fence surrounding Eugene’s federal building has been dismantled.

Around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday evening, crews in reflective vests and helmets began taking apart the black metal fence, panel by panel, while onlookers and activists watched from the corner of High Street and 7th. One waved an upside-down American flag, while he and several others chanted, “USA! USA! USA!”

The fence went up after Eugene Police declared a January protest — when a window was shattered — a “riot.” The facility houses several federal agencies, but the focus of the recent protests have been directed at Immigration and Customs Enforcement personnel and operations.

Man putting traffic cones on street.
Brian Bull
/
KLCC
Ahead of the fence's removal, a contractor set down traffic cones on 7th Avenue to keep vehicles out of the area crews were working.

The Civil Liberties Defense Center asked the Oregon District Court to have the fence taken down while a lawsuit continues on behalf of several activists, who said that the barrier obstructed their rights to free speech.

After inspecting the fence, U.S. District Judge Mustafa Kasubhai originally ordered on June 22 that it be taken down within 48 hours. The federal General Services Administration asked for an extension; the removal was then scheduled for 7 a.m. on July 2.

The federal government has appealed to keep the fence up, but was denied.

Whitaker resident David Tillman stood near the barrier holding his skateboard, as workmen stacked sections of fence on the other side. He told KLCC that he was here when the fence first went up on April 29.

“It was a pain to watch, but y’know, it’s over now,” Tillman said, adding that, come the Fourth of July, a number of people plan on being back outside the federal building. “We don’t want anything like this to ever happen again.”

Kasubhai plans to hold a hearing on Thursday to determine whether the government complied with his order.

Copyright 2026, KLCC.
Tags
Politics & Government Eugene Federal BuildingICECivil Liberties Defense CenterJudge Mustafa Kasubhai
Brian Bull
Brian Bull is a part-time reporter for the KLCC News department, and first began working with the station in 2016. He's been a senior reporter with the Native American media organization Buffalo's Fire, and a journalism professor at the University of Oregon.

In his 30 years working as a public media journalist, Bull has worked at NPR, Twin Cities Public Television, South Dakota Public Broadcasting, Wisconsin Public Radio, and ideastream in Cleveland. His reporting has netted dozens of accolades, including four national Edward R. Murrow Awards (25 regional), the Ohio Associated Press' Best Reporter Award, Best Radio Reporter from the Indigenous Journalists Association, and the PRNDI/NEFE Award for Excellence in Consumer Finance Reporting.
See stories by Brian Bull
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