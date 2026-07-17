Junction City to consider automatic license plate cameras

Junction City could be the latest Oregon community to install automatic license plate cameras. The city is considering a 90-day trial.

Flock, one of the most popular vendors, makes searchable, digital fingerprints of cars using license plates, vehicle color or other characteristics. It can also track bicycles.

During a meeting Tuesday, Junction City Police Chief Mark Waddell said the company had offered the city an 8-camera, free trial. He said the technology could help police more quickly resolve missing person cases, or other public safety calls.

“The technology will never replace good police work, sound judgement or constitutional policing,” Waddell said. “It's simply another tool, one that helps us respond faster, when lives may be at risk."

Some community members, including Junction City resident Rachael Steen-Larsen, testified against the potential contract with Flock, saying the cameras would surveil innocent people and violate civil liberties.

“They collect information on everyone first and ask questions later,” Steen-Larsen said. “That changes the relationship between citizens and their government. Instead of conducting targeted investigations based on evidence, it creates a searchable record of the moments of movements of ordinary people, a record that is vulnerable to misuse.”

Chris Lehman / KLCC East 6th Avenue in Junction City, pictured on July 16, 2026. A list of potential locations of the Flock cameras in Junction City has not been released.

Oregon lawmakers passed data retention restrictions and other rules for automatic license plate readers during this year’s legislative session. Companies that provide this technology in Oregon are required to provide end-to-end encryption, and follow the state’s sanctuary law.

Eugene, Lane County and Springfield canceled their contracts last year. Eugene leaders said they were worried about federal abuse of the data. One of Eugene’s cameras was also turned back on after city officials voted to turn them off.

Flock representatives attended the meeting and told the council that their servers were secure, they had systems in place to prevent abuse of the data, and they do not have contracts with Homeland Security or ICE.

Junction City Interim City Administrator Spencer Nebel told KLCC that city staff are still reviewing the potential contract and no decision has been made. He said another discussion about Flock cameras is scheduled on Aug. 11.

He said the 90-day trial is free, but if the city continues with the company, it would be responsible for the cost.

According to draft contract documents, the value of the cameras and access to Flock’s network and platform is $29,500.