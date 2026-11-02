‘This is sloppy work’: Federal judge finds ICE officer lied in Oregon arrest report, says agency violated his order

A federal judge ruled Monday that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers have continued to make arrests in Oregon without warrants.

Attorneys with Innovation Law Lab originally filed a class action lawsuit against ICE last year, arguing that the agency could not arrest someone without a warrant.

U.S. District Judge Mustafa Kasubhai issued a preliminary order earlier this year that ICE could only make a warrantless arrest if the person is likely to flee, and the agency must send documentation of those arrests to Innovation Law Lab.

Lawyers for Innovation Law Lab had said ICE was not complying with that order. They argued that ICE has continued to conduct hundreds of warrantless arrests since the judge’s order went into effect. Attorneys for the federal government have denied those claims.

In his new order, Kasubhai is now requiring the federal government to provide all arrest documents to Innovation Law Lab.

ICE must also produce all body-worn camera footage for arrests conducted on or after Sept. 1, 2026.

During a hearing in September, four immigrants — all arrested by ICE in 2026 — testified that they were each arrested without a valid warrant. An ICE deportation officer testified that, in two of the arrests, agents used license plate readers to identify the people detained.

In his order Monday, Kasubhai found that ICE has continued to conduct warrantless arrests and failed to properly document those instances, both in violation of his February order.

False and incorrect information found in reports, judge finds

The judge was particularly critical of an ICE deportation officer, identified as J.G. During the September hearing, J.G. testified that, while arresting a man in Medford last July, he had written false information in an arrest report, known as an I-213.

In the report, the agent attested that he knew the detainee’s immigration status before making the stop. On the witness stand, he admitted that was not true.

Innovation Law Lab argued that the warrant was invalid because it was issued after the arrest occurred.

Kasubhai said in the Monday ruling it was clear the agent had fabricated details, and had not simply made a mistake.

“It defies logic that such consequential errors in the I-213 form are merely a ‘mistake,’” he wrote. “The Court finds that he did not make a mistake in the I-213. He lied in an official record to facilitate the impression he was conducting a lawful warrant-based arrest.”

ICE did not immediately respond to OPB’s requests for comment Monday.

Kasubhai also wrote, “There is no telling how many other agents in Oregon engaged in similar misconduct, which calls into question the veracity of all I-213 forms completed by ICE officers in Oregon.”

The judge also admonished the “sloppy work” found in some reports. Other I-213s contained incorrect information, with one saying that an arrest took place in California when it was actually in Oregon. Also, many reports of different arrests contain nearly identical language, evidence ICE was using boilerplate language in arresting documents, he said.

“ICE agents’ boilerplate repetition of their ‘unawareness’ of community ties is a clear example of their failure to conduct simple law enforcement investigative duties. This is sloppy work,” Kasubhai wrote.

The judge also called into question the federal government’s own figures about the number of warrantless arrests. In documents provided to Innovation Law Lab, the government had said only 13 arrests were conducted without a proper warrant.

Kasubhai wrote that number is highly unlikely, since so many of the warrants used by ICE were invalid.

“The Court finds that ICE officers conducted significantly more than 13 warrantless arrests in Oregon between February 2026 and August 2026,” he wrote.

The order was issued as Kasubhai considers a similar case in federal court in Eugene. During an evidentiary hearing Monday, a man identified as L.A.M.A testified that he was arrested in a Walmart parking lot in Albany on June 18.

After saying they would drive him to the Northwest ICE Processing Center in Tacoma, the agents eventually left him on the streets of Portland. L.A.M.A told the judge that his son had to drive from Albany to pick him up.

He said he was never shown a warrant during his arrest. Clearly emotional, he told the court in Spanish the experience left him feeling, “Anguish, quite a bit of it. Anguish, frustration — how your life can change in 24 hours.”

This story comes to you from the Northwest News Network, a collaboration between public media organizations in Oregon and Washington.