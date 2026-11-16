Incumbent Lane County Commissioner Heather Buch has declared victory in a tight race against challenger Jake Pelroy.

Buch claimed victory in a Friday night media release. An election results update from earlier that day showed her ahead by 221 votes. As of 2:30pm Monday, the Lane County Ballot Return Dashboard showed 408 votes left to count.

Pelroy had yet to issue a concessions statement via email, social media or his website as of mid-day Monday.

“Voters stated loud and clear that they do not want to see extremism in our government,” Buch told KLCC. “And just working on the basics and ensuring that people have a quality life, that’s really what matters to people and that’s what I want to focus on.”

Pelroy received more votes than Buch in the May primary , but the race went to a top-two run-off after no candidate received a majority of votes.

The race was noteworthy for the large amount of money raised. Buch received nearly $620,000 in donations, while Pelroy drew in more than $630,000.

Buch’s average donation of $464.48 was notably less than Pelroy’s $1636.44, and Buch received more than three times as many contributions.

More than $100,000 of the funds raised by Pelroy either came directly from former timber executive Kathleen Jones-McCann or a company that she controls.

Buch said her team told her that the race was the most expensive for a county commission seat in Oregon history.

“I’m eagerly awaiting the campaign finance reform that comes in Jan. 21, 2027 ,” said Buch. “There are far better ways to utilize all of our resources.”

Buch said that, despite her opinion on the total amount raised, she is thankful to those who supported her, including donors and volunteers.