About six months after the Holiday Farm Fire incinerated the McKenzie River valley in September 2020, a local scientist found new life on his land. The unexpected diversity led him to collaborate on some new discoveries, and then to identify a species of fly that hadn’t yet been described.

Along with thousands of other people up and down the valley, Michael Palmer, a newly retired botany professor with an interest in entomology, had to flee his new home as flames approached.

Once it was safe to return, Palmer learned that the house and nearby shop, which had been in his wife’s family since the early 1900s, had been destroyed.

On a recent tour of the property, he said the area was considered ground zero for the fire.

“When the experts came and did the burn severity,” Palmer said, “the entire mineral layer was gone.”

So Palmer was surprised at how many plants greened up the following spring. He said some had deep roots, some came from seeds that had been in the soil for years, and some grew where he found the most intriguing things: in a place where water drips year-round down a rock face.

Karen Richards / KLCC Michael Palmer stands near the location of the newly described species, Limnophyes viribus.

“This is the location, a nice seepy area,” he said, pointing to a wet cliffside covered in mosses and algae. “Technically people call this madicolous habitat.”

Palmer started looking at tiny flies that make squiggly-lined tunnels inside leaves on these rocks.

He helped some researchers pin down an undescribed species that makes such “mines” in monkeyflower leaves. That’s when things got interesting.

“There’s another species that colonizes the mine of this first undescribed species,” Palmer said, laughing at the wonder of it. “And it's another undescribed species, which was simultaneously discovered here and in Iowa.”

That’s right. A tiny fly, just millimeters long, uses the tunnels made by another fly. Palmer said it's the first creature that's known to colonize the mine of another species. He raised the interloping flies to adults, and was able to find a male, which was needed in order to describe the new species.

Michael Palmer / iNaturalist Palmer's photo of Limnophyes viribus shows a pom-pom like growth above its head. Palmer believes it's a remnant of the pupal case.

“The holotype was discovered here,” Palmer explained. “Now, what is a holotype? It is the specimen that represents the species for future generations for preservation, for scientific research, etcetera.”

Because Palmer contributed the fly that would define the species– a midge, to be more specific – he was able to name it.

“We are just less than one mile away from Jud Turner's famous statue, called Viribus , which represents the resilience of the community here,” he said. “And I thought it might be nice to have the name for this little midge be named after that statue.”

Palmer contacted Turner to be sure he approved of using the name of the phoenix sculpture.

“I felt like, of course it's okay,” Turner told KLCC during a visit to his Eugene studio. “That's such a cool honor and way to further embed this spirit into the community. Naming a new species after this sculpture, which is representing the strength and resilience of the community just felt wonderful.”

Turner made the sculpture in 2021, using metal scraps salvaged from the Blue River area. He used strips of metal water barrels for the wings, and a barn door hinge for the beak. A glass cylinder of water from the McKenzie River rests at its core. Turner wanted to give the phoenix a one-word name.

Karen Richards / KLCC Jud Turner in his studio on Nov. 11, 2026, near a recently-completed fence sculpture.

He said he began “looking up the words for strength in different languages and, you know, Latin is a great source because it's a quote unquote ‘dead language’ and some of the words sound really cool, and so ‘viribus’ had a powerful sounding name.”

Turner noted that “strength” continues to define Blue River residents, citing several setbacks the community has faced since the fire, including the recent death of Melanie Stanley , the General Store owner and “unofficial mayor.”

“The rebuilding process, the permitting, dealing with insurance companies, dealing with people leaving the community and the makeup changing,” Turner listed, as well as “dealing with somebody who was collecting funds who turned out to be illegally scamming people,” he said, referring to a fraudulent relief effort.

In adopting the name for the insect, Palmer appreciated that it could be interpreted in multiple ways.

“Because it also represents a resilience of natural habitats in this area,” he said. “It's not coming back to what it was before, but it is coming back to something — something special. So that's a nice parallel for the Blue River community.”

Now another resilient spirit will forever be connected to Blue River: The scientific name of a precocious species of fly, Limnophyes viribus.

