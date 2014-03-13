It was a Civil War battle Wednesday night in the first round of the PAC-12 Tournament. The number Ducks played the Beavers in Las Vegas, and the U of O walked away with the victory.

Oregon and Oregon State had already met twice this season, with each team chalking a win. The Ducks entered the PAC-12 Tournament with momentum though, having won their previous seven games.

But that wasn’t evident early. The Ducks missed 10 of their first 11 shots and the Beavers jumped out to a 9-0 lead. But then OSU began turning the ball over, allowing Oregon to get back into it. The lead changed several time as the second half began, then the Ducks steadily pulled ahead, eventually winning 88-74.

After the game Oregon State Head Coach Craig Robinson spoke to the media, alongside OSU seniors Angus Brandt and Roberto Nelson.

Robinson: “This being the last PAC-12 Tournament that I’m going to have these two guys sitting next to me, it’s a little bit disappointing. A lot bit disappointing. But I couldn’t be more proud of these guys and what they’ve done to turn the culture around at this program. To help get this thing jump-started in the right direction.”

The Ducks advance in the PAC-12 Tournament, and will play UCLA this evening at 6pm.

Looking ahead, Oregon State is hoping to get a bid in the NIT Tournament.