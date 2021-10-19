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OHSU lead researcher Todd Korthuis spoke with OPB about the first rigorous study of legal psilocybin used in the state.
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With this gift, the Knight Cancer Institute will become a separate entity under OHSU, with its own board of governors.
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While states across the country are considering ways to limit gender-affirming care or prevent insurance coverage from paying for it, a bill in the Oregon Legislature would require Medicaid and private insurers to expand coverage of gender-affirming care to include laser hair removal and facial feminization surgery. The measure, House Bill 2002, also aims to protect access to abortions and protect providers from legal repercussions from providing reproductive care.
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Oregon Health & Science University is taking emergency steps to be able to admit more children to its pediatric ICU.
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Oregon State University was ranked among the world’s top 300 universities by a consulting firm that rated nearly 20,000 institutions around the globe.
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Oregon Gov. Kate Brown and other state officials say they're determined to get students back in the classroom this year. They’re asking for the public’s…
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In room after room at Oregon Health & Science University Hospital's COVID-19 intensive care unit, patients are sedated and on life support, many of them much younger than the people sickened by the coronavirus’ earlier waves. As they tend to patients, the nurses, doctors and support staff on duty report feeling the strain.
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Last year, 245 people ended their lives using Oregon's Death With Dignity Act. Bruce Yelle wasn't one of them. For years, the retired construction worker…
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What will become of us when we die? For some, the answer may be immediate burial. A growing number of people want to be cremated. And- there is another…
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Baby Ellanor Blanchett of Texas and her family traveled to Oregon this year to try a new medical marijuana treatment developed in Eugene. The parents were…