Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
Education

OSU places high among ranking of worldwide universities

KLCC | By Chris M Lehman
Published April 27, 2022 at 12:54 PM PDT
osu_entrance.jpg
Hal Hermanson
/
KLCC
OSU was the highest rated university in Oregon, according to the rankings.

Oregon State University was ranked among the world’s top 300 universities by a consulting firm that rated nearly 20,000 higher education institutions around the globe.

The United Arab Emirates-based Center for World University Rankings says it grades schools based on "quality of education, alumni employment, quality of faculty, and research performance without relying on surveys and university data submissions."

With a ranking of 273, OSU was the highest rated school in Oregon, according to the list, followed closely by OHSU in Portland at 276. The University of Oregon was ranked at 410 worldwide.

The highest-ranked school in the Pacific Northwest was the University of Washington, with a 25th-place ranking, The highest-ranked university worldwide was Harvard. The highest-ranked school outside the United States was the University of Cambridge in the United Kingdom, at number 4.

