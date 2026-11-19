Eugene City Council met Wednesday to discuss putting red light cameras at three to five intersections in Eugene.

The meeting took place exactly 11 years after the city implemented its Vision Zero Action Plan to eliminate traffic deaths and reduce serious crashes.

According to Eugene Public Works, red light running is the 2nd-most cause of fatal and serious crashes at intersections in Eugene. Speeding was flagged in almost 20% of fatal crashes.

Logan Telles, a transportation planner with the city, presented Mayor Kaarin Knudson and city councilors with a summary of the proposed red light camera program’s goals and logistics.

If implemented, the cameras would detect if a driver ran a red light or traveled 11 mph or more over the speed limit. That driver would then be mailed a citation from Eugene Police.

Telles said Public Works plans to make the project cost-neutral for the city, with fees from the citations covering operations costs for the project.

“It would be great to be able to get the safety benefits at no cost to the city,” Telles said. “It’s kind of unique in that respect.”

Councilor Matt Keating of Ward 2 expressed concern about data privacy and retention in the wake of last year’s removal of AI-powered Flock cameras.

While Flock photographs every passing vehicle, Telles said the red light cameras only collect photos and video if a violation occurs.

“The type of service that we are trying to secure with this program does not overlap with the business functions that the City of Eugene previously hired Flock to implement,” Telles said.

A council session on Dec. 9 is planned to address the city’s surveillance policy.

“That policy conversation is really about the framework under which this project and other city projects will be evaluated,” Telles said.

Telles also clarified that the cameras do not work to enforce distracted driving or violations occurring on bicycles, e-bikes, scooters or other vehicles, in accordance with state statutes.

All city council members at the meeting voiced some extent of support for the traffic safety measure and suggested streets in their wards for consideration.

Telles said locations would be chosen first from the city’s Vision Zero Crash Network list of intersections.

Telles said more community outreach is planned for the project, including a survey, still open on the project’s webpage, which has already received 1,300 responses.

“A fairly common comment we get from community members as we talk about various driving behaviors is feeling like there is not a sufficient degree of traffic enforcement taking place in our community,” Telles said. “We are really hoping that increasing the capacity for traffic enforcement can help us make progress on that.”

A follow-up meeting to discuss implementation is planned.

