Some local in-person Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Events 2022 have been cancelled

Update: The Springfield Alliance for Equity and Respect, or SAfER, has cancelled its in-person march.

It's still holding a virtual event.

Here's the latest from the City of Springfield, Friday, Jan. 14.

The MLK Committee has reluctantly decided to cancel the in-person part of the MLK March and Celebration this year due to surging COVID cases. However, the online part is going strong!

Event organizers received over 160 wonderful entries from Springfield students, K-12. They will all be posted on the website by 1 p.m., Monday January 17 the original time of the event. Winners will be posted by Wednesday, January 19.

The online portion of the event is still going strong! You can visit it at https://safer1214.wixsite.com/website

In recognition of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. some events are planned in the South Willamette Valley for Jan. 17. However, the Eugene-Springfield NAACP has postponed their rally.

The rally is one of the holiday’s biggest events, attracting hundreds - sometimes thousands- attendees. But this year because of the recent surge in COVID-19 cases the organization has postponed their event until a later date.

In Corvallis, Oregon State University will host their Peace March from 11 a.m. to noon starting at the CH2M HILL Alumni Center and going to the SEC Plaza *** Note: new time and location.

