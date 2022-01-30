© 2022 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
Sunday Puzzle: The category is ...

By Will Shortz
Published January 30, 2022 at 5:03 AM PST
Updated February 4, 2022 at 2:09 PM ET

On-air challenge: I'm going to give you some categories in two words. You name something in each category starting with each initial in the category. Any answer that works is fine.

Example: Zoo Animals --> Zebra, Aardvark
1. Greek Letters
2. Roulette Bets
3. Orchard Fruits
4. Ford Models
5. Computer Languages
6. Annual Prizes
7. Salad Ingredients
8. [triple:] Comic Book Heroes

Last week's challenge: Name a state capital. Take the last two letters of the city's name and the first two letters of its state's name. Then rearrange these letters to name an activity closely associated with this city.

Challenge answer: Honolulu, Hawaii, and hula.

Winner: Brian Yellen from Amherst, Mass.

This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from listener Steve Baggish of Arlington, Mass. Think of a familiar two-word phrase meaning "to fight." Change the third letter of each word to get two new words that are opposites of each other. What words are these?

If you know the answer to next week's challenge, submit it here by Thursday, Feb. 3, at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners who submit correct answers win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you.

Corrected: February 3, 2022 at 9:00 PM PST
In the radio version, a clue was "what is a computer language starting with L," and the answer was given as Linux. That is actually an operating system, not a language. A correct answer could have been Lisp.
Will Shortz
NPR's Puzzlemaster Will Shortz has appeared on Weekend Edition Sunday since the program's start in 1987. He's also the crossword editor of The New York Times, the former editor of Games magazine, and the founder and director of the American Crossword Puzzle Tournament (since 1978).
