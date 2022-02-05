© 2022 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment

Mysterious sea creatures washing up on Oregon beaches

KLCC | By Tiffany Eckert
Published February 5, 2022 at 6:48 PM PST
Sea pickles.jpeg
Seaside Aquarium
These mysterious sea creatures are pyrosomes, sometimes called sea pickles. They are gelatinous, bumpy and bioluminescent when alive and they're washing up on Oregon beaches by the hundreds.

Beach combers along the Oregon coast have been coming across hundreds of curious creatures washed ashore.

At first glance, these gelatinous tubes don’t look like animals. They are translucent and bumpy. Some people refer to them as “sea pickles.” But they’re actually pyrosomes.

Pyrosomes are free-floating colonial tunicates that usually live in the upper layers of the open ocean in warm seas, although sometimes they’re found at greater depths. THey are made up of hundreds to thousands of individuals, known as zooids.

Courtney Klug works at the Oregon Coast Aquarium in Newport. She said pyrosomes can reach over 50 feet in length but the colonies landing on beaches from Florence to Lincoln City are usually a couple feet long.

the-sea-tunnelsget-there-700x467.jpg
Oregon Coast Aquarium
The sea tunnel at the Oregon Coast Aquarium in Newport offers underwater glimpses of marine life.

“They’re quite mysterious,” she said. “We don’t know much about the lives of these animals. And we don’t know whether their increased presence on our beaches is indicative of changing ocean conditions-- or not. We just know that winter storms and powerful tides often bring in a greater amount of these animals.”

Klug can’t say if the recent underwater volcanic eruption in Tonga is the reason for so many pyrosomes washing up dead on the Oregon coastline. But it’s possible more will appear throughout the winter.

Environment
Tiffany Eckert
Tiffany joined the KLCC News team in 2007. She studied journalism at the University of Missouri-Columbia and has worked in a variety of media including television and daily print news. For KLCC, Tiffany reports on health care, social justice and local/regional news. She has won awards from Oregon Associated Press, PRNDI, and Education Writers Association.
See stories by Tiffany Eckert