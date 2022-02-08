© 2022 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Oregonians like their work, but many are thinking of quitting: Why?

KLCC | By Karen Richards
Published February 8, 2022 at 2:53 PM PST
How is the Great Resignation playing out in Oregon? That’s what Benjamin Clark and Bob Parker, professors of Planning at the University of Oregon, wondered.

Their recently-published survey with data from November found just over a quarter of Oregonians were seriously considering leaving their jobs in the next six months, and another 10 percent were thinking about it. Yet 75 percent of people said they're satisfied with their work.

So, Parker asked, why are people quitting?

He told KLCC, ”Almost two-thirds said they were experiencing stress or burnout, 43% indicated their job didn’t pay enough, 36% wanted to change career paths, over 80% indicated two or more reasons.”

Parker suspects people want to work, and will look for jobs that align with their values. He and Clark plan to do another survey this spring.

QuittingGraph
Bob Parker
Data from Parker and Benjamin's published but not yet peer-reviewed study

Karen Richards
Karen Richards has been a KLCC reporter since the fall of 2012.
