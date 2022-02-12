Dungeness crab season in Oregon reaches record-breaking value

The commercial Dungeness crab season opened up and down the Oregon coast on time last year. It’s the first time in years the season wasn’t delayed. And crabbers have been reaping the benefits.

Kyle Retherford is the captain of the fishing vessel Excalibur. He told OPB’s “Think Out Loud” that his first haul was more than 90,000 pounds.

“It was record-breaking for us,” he said. “Financially, it was the best year we’ve ever had in comparison to previous years. Last year was really poor.”

Retherford said that crab season can bring in half of a fisherman’s income for the entire year.

For Oregon, this season’s catch has already reached more than $78 million, the highest-grossing ever.

“He who turns the most pots wins,” Retherford said.

Listen to the conversation:

