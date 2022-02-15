© 2022 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
Oregon bill aims to decrease violence against hospital workers

Oregon Public Broadcasting | By Rolando Hernandez
Published February 15, 2022 at 2:19 PM PST
Nurse Ali Strawn, left, evaluates patients coming into the emergency department via ambulance. Strawn and the team must assign nurses to each patient to get the ambulance crews back on the road, but the lack of beds can make this task challenging.
Kristyna Wentz-Graff
/
Nurse Ali Strawn, left, evaluates patients coming into the emergency department via ambulance. Strawn and the team must assign nurses to each patient to get the ambulance crews back on the road, but the lack of beds can make this task challenging.

The American Nursing Association found 1 in 4 nurses are physically assaulted on the job. Currently, assault against a nurse is a misdemeanor but advocates say this isn’t enough. HB 4142 aims to address this issue by making any assault committed against a person performing their duties in a hospital a Class C felony. We’ll hear from Bill Shueler, the government affairs chair for the Oregon Emergency Nurses Association, on why this law is needed and KC Lewis, the managing attorney for Disability Rights Oregon’s Mental Health Rights Project, on how this law could affect people with mental illnesses.

If you’d like to comment on any of the topics in this show, or suggest a topic of your own, please get in touch with us on Facebook or Twitter, send an email to thinkoutloud@opb.org, or you can leave a voicemail for us at 503-293-1983. The call-in phone number during the noon hour is 888-665-5865.

Rolando Hernandez