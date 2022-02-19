North America’s only truffle dog championship comes roaring back

It’s truffle season in Oregon, and the game is afoot (apaw?). The annual Joriad North American Truffle Dog Championship is a Winter Olympics of sorts for amateur truffle hunters and their truffle dogs.

After 2021′s cancellation due to the coronavirus pandemic, furry athletes and their handlers were extra eager to show off their foraging prowess at the only event of its kind in the country dedicated to truffle hunting.

Truffles are fungi that grow underground. When ripe, they emit strong aromas meant to attract animals to dig them up. Those same chemicals make truffles a sought-after ingredient in kitchens around the world. But to get them at peak flavor, humans need help.

Truffle hunters have learned to train dogs to lock in on the scent of ripe truffles and paw the ground at its underground location, leaving immature truffles undisturbed.

Oregon is one of the biggest commercial producers of truffles in the United States, with an abundant supply of four highly-valued, native truffle varieties found all across the Pacific Northwest region. That market is projected to grow, and with it the rising demand for more professional truffle hunters.

“Our mechanism to lift Oregon truffles into the pantheon of delicacies was to introduce truffle dogs,” said Oregon Truffle Festival co-founder Charles Lefevre, the non-profit organization that hosts the Joriad and has been a relentless advocate for truffle dog training.

On this day, 30 teams have the chance to earn widespread recognition and even a shot of “going pro,” if they can succeed at a gauntlet of simulated and real truffle-hunting scenarios in front of hardcore truffle fans. This year Mia, a year-and-a-half old Lagotto Romagnolo owned by Jonathan Taylor, of McMinville, claimed the championship Thursday after finding 35 truffles in 60 minutes.

Kristyna Wentz-Graff / / Caroline Singer of Carmel-by-the-Sea, Calif., competes with Falco, a lagotto romagnolo, 4. Singer and her partner, a chef, are about to open a restaurant and plan on having truffles somewhere on the menu.

Arya Surowidjojo / / Lola, a two-year-old lagotto romagnolo enters the competition arena with Kathy Malvern. This breed of dog from Italy is known as a "truffle dog" and sports a curly fur.

Arya Surowidjojo / / Otis, a one-year-old corgi with handler Noreen Roster, right, competes in the first round of the of the event.

Arya Surowidjojo / / Judges Ava Chapman, left, and Deb Walker confer.

Kristyna Wentz-Graff / / Cairn terrier, Vivi, 8, looks around the arena while working with her handler Yoshiko Watanabe. Handlers say any breed of dog can be trained for scent work.

Arya Surowidjojo / / Sanin, a two-year-old borzoi, formerly known as the Russian wolfhound, competes with Alexandra Sullivan in the first round.

Kristyna Wentz-Graff / / Victoria Gideon, left, and Ian McConnell watch the events. Gideon teaches truffle hunting for dogs and many of the competitors were her students.

Kristyna Wentz-Graff / / Magnolia, a four-year-old beagle rescued from Texas, finds a truffle-scented target while competing with her handler Bob Beard of Beaverton.

Kristyna Wentz-Graff / / Harvi the Great, a five-year-old golden retriever works with handler Olga Marszal.

Kristyna Wentz-Graff / / A spectator films the event.

Arya Surowidjojo / / Jane Krauss with her corgi/heeler mix Junebug, outside the competition arena.

Arya Surowidjojo / / Several contestants were of the lagotto romagnolo breed, an Italian breed known as the “truffle dog."

Arya Surowidjojo / / Gili, a one-year-old Sheepadoodle waits to enter the competition ring. Gili made it into the championship round.

Arya Surowidjojo / / A three-year-old labrador mix named Knut, enters the competition arena with handler Ha Mai.

Kristyna Wentz-Graff / / The youngest competitor, Tia, an eleven-month-old French Brittany spaniel, hunts for truffle-scented targets with her handler, Kimberly Joan Hoover.

Kristyna Wentz-Graff / / Barley, a six-year-old yellow labrador works to find a truffle-scented target with his handler Christine Moehl.

Kristyna Wentz-Graff / / Robert D. Keys rewards Sasha, a three-year-old beagle for finding a truffle-scented target as judge Marcy Tippmann indicates a find.

Kristyna Wentz-Graff / / Sanin, a two-year-old borzoi handled by Alexandra Sullivan.

Kristyna Wentz-Graff / / A fresh truffle found in the final round of the competition. In one hour, six dogs found truffles worth about $1,000.

Kristyna Wentz-Graff / / The final six competitors head into the woods outside of Eugene for the field hunting portion of the event.

Arya Surowidjojo / / Falco, a lagotto romagnolo, competes in the field hunting portion.

Kristyna Wentz-Graff / / Bob Beard of Beaverton tries to refocus his four-year-old beagle, Magnolia, refreshing her nose on the scent he wants her to track.

Arya Surowidjojo / / Digging to search for truffles after a dog indicated a find,

Kristyna Wentz-Graff / / Caroline Kirk Singer works with her lagotto romagnolo dog, Falco, 4.

Kristyna Wentz-Graff / / Robert D. Keys digs for truffles where his dog Sasha, a three-year-old beagle, has indicated.

Kristyna Wentz-Graff / / Sasha's scent work was accurate and her handler Robert D. Keyes hands a truffle to the judge.

Kristyna Wentz-Graff / / Master of Ceremonies Bob Walker puts his nose in the dirt to see if he can smell truffles.

Arya Surowidjojo / / Magnolia, a four-year-old beagle was one of the final six competitors in the event. Magnolia is a dog rescued from Texas.

Arya Surowidjojo / / Charles Lefevre judges the field hunt results at Provisions Market Hall at the 5th Street Public Market in Eugene.

Arya Surowidjojo / / Charles Lefevre weighs white truffles foraged in the woods.

Arya Surowidjojo / / Mia, seventeen-month-old lagotto romagnolo, and her handler Jonathan Taylor, left, were named the 2022 Joriad North American Truffle Dog Championship winners.

Kristyna Wentz-Graff / / "We already won," says owner Maura Malone of Beaverton as she loves on her four-year-old beagle, Magnolia.

Arya Surowidjojo / / Labrador retriever Joey, and his handler Ava Champman are the 2019 and 2020 Joriad North American Truffle Dog Champions.

Arya Surowidjojo / / Robert Beard of Beaverton, with his four-year-old beagle, Magnolia.