Severe weather shelters opened in Southern Oregon in response to frigid temperatures

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory until 10 a.m. on Tuesday. Communities in Douglas, Josephine and Jackson Counties could see several inches of snow. Temperatures are forecast to be below freezing through Friday, at the lowest dropping to 14 degrees on Tuesday night.

The City of Medford and the nonprofit ACCESS have opened an overnight shelter that will serve individuals who need to get in from the cold on Monday and Tuesday nights. It will operate from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 a.m. and is located at 685 Market St. in Medford.

Ashland has also opened an emergency inclement weather shelter and warming center. The overnight shelter will operate from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 a.m. through Wednesday night. The shelter is located at Pioneer Hall at 73 Winburn Way in Ashland.

Further north, Roseburg will also open a warming shelter Monday through Thursday nights. The Roseburg shelter is located at 406 Winchester Ave. Overnight shelter is also being offered at the Roseburg Rescue Mission at 752 S.E. Pine. St.

There were approximately 727 people experiencing homelessness in Jackson County in 2020, according to the county’s annual point-in-time count.

The current cold snap comes after weeks of above average temperatures and below average precipitation in Southern Oregon.

Copyright 2022 Jefferson Public Radio. To see more, visit Jefferson Public Radio.