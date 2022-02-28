Lebanon Fire District donates pumper engine to help after 2020 wildfire losses

The Lebanon Fire District just made a big, shiny donation. It was to an all-volunteer fire district that lost most of its equipment in 2020’s Santiam Canyon wildfires.

Last Tuesday, Chief Chad LaVallee took a trek from his Idanha-Detroit Fire District down to Lebanon. There, he received the gift of a 1999 Pierce Lance Pumper.

Lavelle described, “what a pumper is—it’s a type of engine used to pump water through to put out structure fires and we can use it to mobilize for certain wild land events as well.”

Lebanon Fire Districgt This 1999 Pierce Lance Pumper rig is expected to have plenty of life left in it.

LaVallee’s fire district serves multiple communities along Highway- 22. Most of their firefighting apparatuses were destroyed when wildfires tore through the region on Labor Day weekend 2020.

“The fire community is a very tight knit community,” he said, “you know it’s a brother and sisterhood and we are appreciative for all the help that we’ve received so far.”

The chief said the donated pumper is expected to serve his communities for years to come.

