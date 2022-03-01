© 2022 KLCC

Increased security raises questions about how to keep Capitol secure, accessible to the public

Published March 1, 2022 at 10:40 AM PST
Security fencing has been reinstalled around the Capitol on Sept. 16, 2021, ahead of a planned Sept. 18 rally by far-right supporters of former President Donald Trump who are demanding the release of rioters arrested in connection with the Jan. 6 insurrection. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)
Security fencing has been reinstalled around the Capitol on Sept. 16, 2021, ahead of a planned Sept. 18 rally by far-right supporters of former President Donald Trump who are demanding the release of rioters arrested in connection with the Jan. 6 insurrection. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

Security has been stepped up at the U.S. Capitol, with fencing, increased policing and National Guard troops. The measures have been put in place ahead of President Biden’s first State of the Union address Tuesday night.

Jane Campbell, president of the United States Capitol Historical Society, discusses the challenge of balancing security at the Capitol with the need to keep the “temple of democracy” open to the public.

