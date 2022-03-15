Higher tuition and fees approved for new University of Oregon students

The University of Oregon’s Board of Trustees Tuesday approved tuition and fee increases for the upcoming school year, mostly affecting incoming students.

The newest cohort of undergraduate in-state students at UO will see a 4.5% increase in tuition compared to current rates. Out-of-state undergraduates will see a 3% increase.

Those are the same increases last year’s undergraduate cohort saw, and they’re below the 5% increases that would trigger an automatic review by the state’s Higher Education Coordinating Commission.

UO has a guaranteed tuition model, called The Oregon Guarantee, which began in 2020. That means each class of undergraduate students enrolling after the summer of 2020 has a set rate of tuition and administrative mandatory fees that won’t change for up to five years. The incidental fee, a fee set by UO’s student government every year, is not part of that guarantee program.

Undergraduate students who enrolled at UO prior to the summer of 2020 were given a modified guarantee — tuition and administratively-controlled mandatory fee increases of 3% per year.

The Oregon Guarantee does not apply to graduate students.

Undergraduate students from Oregon who are starting at UO in the 2022 cohort can expect to pay about $10,010 in tuition annually, if they are taking 12 credits per term and not taking any summer classes. That’s roughly $430 more in annual tuition than resident undergraduate students who were part of the cohort that began at UO last year.

New out-of-state students can expect to pay about $31,326 per year in tuition, taking that same number of credits. That’s about $912 more per year than non-resident students in the 2021 cohort.

Graduate students at UO will see differing tuition increases as they’re not covered by the tuition guarantee program. Grad students will see anywhere from no increase to a 3.1% increase depending on their program. Students attending UO’s School of Law will see an increase of 5%.

There was time allotted Monday for people to speak on the tuition and fee increases at UO’s board meeting during a public comment session, but no one signed up.

Tuition and fee increases are discussed every year at UO by its Tuition and Fee Advisory Board, or TFAB — a group made up of administrators, students, faculty and others in the campus community. It meets publicly throughout the school year. The TFAB relays its recommendations to UO President Michael Schill who then gives his recommendation, typically mirroring TFAB’s — as it does this year — to the UO Board of Trustees to vote on.

TFAB noted the tuition rate recommendations for graduate students came directly from the graduate schools and programs themselves.

The TFAB also made recommendations for administratively-controlled mandatory fees, in turn recommended by President Schill, which the board passed Tuesday. Those mandatory fees go toward costs such as technology infrastructure and the student recreation center.

The incoming cohort of undergraduate students will see a 3.74% increase in administrative mandatory fees compared to the cohort that started in 2021. Graduate students and undergraduate students who started before the guaranteed tuition program will both see a 3% increase in administratively-controlled mandatory fees.

Copyright 2022 Oregon Public Broadcasting. To see more, visit Oregon Public Broadcasting.