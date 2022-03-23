Tap water returns to Warm Springs, but with a boil water notice

After several days and concerns about an extended outage, water service on the Warm Springs reservation is resuming, although with an indefinite boil water notice.

Community radio station KWSO announced that repairs on a damaged electrical transformer at the water treatment plant finished Tuesday, allowing the Agency Water System to resume distribution.

When the fire destroyed the transformer Friday, officials and Warm Springs residents expressed concern that the damage could lead to an extended water outage. Later assessments showed the damage was not as extensive as initially thought.

Boil water notices have been standard practice on Warm Springs after water interruptions, according to KWSO. The precaution prevents any possibility of illness as water resumes, and gives the water agency time to complete Environmental Protection Agency-required tests.

Warm Springs is also offering bottled water for pickup at the emergency management office until the boil water notice lifts, which is likely to be sometime next week.

Copyright 2022 Oregon Public Broadcasting. To see more, visit Oregon Public Broadcasting.