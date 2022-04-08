Salt and Straw opens Eugene shop

Portland ice cream chain Salt and Straw opened a new shop in Eugene (Friday) this morning. At 139 Oakway road, next to the Oakway Center, a long line of people waited to get their fill of ice cream. Alison Hiatt, the Chief Marketing Officer for Salt and Straw, said that the owners have wanted to open a Eugene store since the chain started.

“So many of our ingredients actually come from this area,” Hiatt said. “Our double fold vanilla comes from Singing Dog vanilla, based here, our cinnamon comes from Red Ape Cinnamon in Eugene. So we just have a lot of ties here.”

Kids and teenagers had a day off of school Friday for conferences, and many seized the opportunity to get ice cream. 12-year-old Clayton Reynolds had never heard of Salt and Straw, but he was still excited for the new shop.

“It's just new ice cream,” Reynolds said. “And one of my favorite ice cream shops just closed.”

His older brother Jaxon said they’ve lived in Eugene their whole lives.

“It’s like a 15-minute walk from our house. So we can just come and get ice cream whenever now,” Jaxon Reynolds said.

Salt and Straw is known for having unique flavors like “Aberquina Olive Oil,” or “Pear and Blue Cheese,” which change monthly.

Noah Camuso, KLCC News.