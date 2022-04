After the first round of voting in France’s presidential election on Sunday, the country is now left with two very different candidates who are both vying to be the next president.

For more on the race between incumbent President Emmanuel Macron and the far-right nationalist candidate Marine Le Pen, we turn to NPR’s Eleanor Beardsley in Paris.

