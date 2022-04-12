Tree pollen blanketing Willamette Valley can trigger allergy symptoms

The Willamette Valley is known for astounding grass pollen counts in the summer. But if you’ve been experiencing itchy eyes, and sneezing after being outside, chances are you’re reacting to springtime pollinators.

Trees pollinate successively through their particular season. Conifers start pollinating as early as December all the way through May. In early spring, we see pollen from hazelnuts, Birch and Alders. Then Oaks and Willows explode.

Judy Moran is with Oregon Allergy Associates in Eugene. She’s been recording the daily pollen count for 44 years.

Oregon Allergy Associates Oregon Allergy Associates is one of about 50 stations nationally that collects and provides pollen counts to a scientific database for the National Allergy Bureau. The pollen is collected using a Burkard air sampler, located on the second story of their office at 15th and Oak Street in downtown Eugene.

“You’re 24 hours-worth of exposure is going to equal 24 hours’ worth of symptoms,” said Moran. “So, if you are going to go to a baseball game or something, then you might be prepared to stay in the house the rest of the day so that you limit your total daily exposure.”

Moran said weather matters. We will get more exposure during warmer, windier days. Rain tamps down pollen in the air and on surfaces but the sunshine that follows helps pollinators resume with gusto.

Moran told KLCC there are common sense things that can be done to limit pollen exposure. She suggested keeping windows in your car and home shut, washing your hair before going to bed, and controlling indoor allergens like dust and molds because these will increase your overall exposure when pollen is high.

Tiffany Eckert / KLCC There are many medications, over the counter and prescribed, to alleviate allergy symptoms. These are examples from the reporter's medicine cabinet.

She added there are really good medications that are over the counter or prescription medications available through a primary care provider or allergist. There are allergy shots available to those who can’t get relief from available medications.

Moran said they used to tell people to move somewhere else to alleviate their allergies. But because treatments are so effective now, they don’t recommend that anymore.