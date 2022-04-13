Charges of gerrymandering in Kansas could lead to a landmark ruling

A new map of congressional districts is being challenged in Kansas.

Critics charge that the change is political and moves the lines of a liberal district to make it more Republican. The legal challenge is relying on state courts and interpretations of the Kansas Constitution, rather than the U.S. Constitution.

Dylan Lysen of Kansas News Service reports.

