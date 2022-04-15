Bend Mayor Sally Russell will not seek another term

Bend’s first elected mayor since 1923, Sally Russell, announced Thursday she will not seek reelection in November.

“I have been honored to serve this community as its first elected Mayor, and proud of the work we’ve done to meet the significant change we’re managing,” Russell said in a press statement.

According the city’s website, Russell has served on the Bend City Council since November 2012. She was elected as mayor in November 2018.

Russell’s public service covers almost two decades, serving Bend as a planning commissioner, city councilor and as mayor pro-tem before being elected mayor.

Bend City Councilor Melanie Kebler also announced she would be running to become the city’s next mayor.

Every Bend city councilor except Mayor Russell has endorsed Kebler’s bid for the seat, according to her campaign website.

“I think my work as a councilor so far shows I have a deep understanding of the issues our city faces,” Kebler told The Bulletin, which first reported her run. “I’m ready to work to put solutions in place.”

Kebler was first elected to the Bend City Council in November 2020.

Before being elected to the council, Kebler worked as a prosecutor in Lincoln and Yamhill counties. She also worked with crime victims as a senior staff attorney with the nonprofit Oregon Crime Victims Law Center.

The Bulletin reported that Chris Piper, a former Bend city councilor, and Luke Richter, the head of the Central Oregon Peacekeepers, have also announced intentions to run for mayor.

Two other seats on Bend City Council will be up for election in November. Those interested in running for the City Council may begin the filing process June 1 and have until Aug. 30 to file completed petitions, according to the city’s website.

Editor’s note: An earlier version of this story incorrectly reported the date Russell announced she would not seek reelection. OPB regrets the error.

