Benton County unveils solar project on law enforcement building

Community leaders will cut the ribbon Friday morning on a new solar energy project in downtown Corvallis.

The panels will be on the roof of a building that hosts several law enforcement offices.

Jen Brown, the sustainability coordinator for Benton County, said this is the fourth solar panel installation on a County building, with a fifth set to go online later this year.

“The goal is to reduce our carbon footprint," she said. "It’s one of the actions that Benton County is taking on its climate action plan.”

Brown said the building will have a sign at street level with a code that people can scan with their smartphones. That will take them to a website that will give a real-time look at how much energy the solar panels are generating.

She said the solar panels will provide at least 16% of the building's energy needs.