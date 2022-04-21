© 2022 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment

Benton County unveils solar project on law enforcement building

KLCC | By Chris M Lehman
Published April 21, 2022 at 2:48 PM PDT
Benton solar
Benton County
Solar panels line the roof of a Benton County building in downtown Corvallis.

Community leaders will cut the ribbon Friday morning on a new solar energy project in downtown Corvallis.

The panels will be on the roof of a building that hosts several law enforcement offices.

Jen Brown, the sustainability coordinator for Benton County, said this is the fourth solar panel installation on a County building, with a fifth set to go online later this year.

“The goal is to reduce our carbon footprint," she said. "It’s one of the actions that Benton County is taking on its climate action plan.”

Brown said the building will have a sign at street level with a code that people can scan with their smartphones. That will take them to a website that will give a real-time look at how much energy the solar panels are generating.

She said the solar panels will provide at least 16% of the building's energy needs.

Tags

Environment Benton CountyCity of Corvallissolar energysolar panelsrenewable energy
Chris M Lehman
Chris Lehman has been reporting on Oregon issues since 2006. He joined the KLCC news department in December, 2018. Chris was born and raised in Pennsylvania, and graduated from Temple University with a degree in journalism. His public broadcasting career includes stops in Louisiana and Illinois. Chris has filed for national programs including “Morning Edition” and “All Things Considered.”
See stories by Chris M Lehman