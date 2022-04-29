A Voter's Guide to the 2022 Oregon Governor's Race

Nearly three dozen candidates for governor are vying for their parties’ nomination in the 2022 primaries on May 17. A collaborative of Oregon journalists wrote 15 questions to help you get to know these folks before you cast your ballot. Click on each candidate’s “card” to see how they responded to our questions on housing, crime, education, the economy and environmental issues.

The following Q&A was compiled by Oregon newsrooms collaborating to cover the 2022 governor’s race. Journalists across the state drafted the following 15 questions, which were distributed to candidates by the Agora Journalism Center at the University of Oregon. Responses are in the candidates’ own words and have been trimmed at the 300-word limit. Click on the “cards” to see how they responded to our questions on housing, crime, education, economy and environmental issues. The primary election is on May 17.