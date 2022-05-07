Bird flu confirmed in Oregon, Washington

An avian flu that’s spreading quickly across the U.S. has been detected in Oregon and Washington. Authorities said the discovery in Linn County, Oregon, involved at least three geese in a backyard flock in a rural area.

Oregon state veterinarian Ryan Sholz said a person responsible for the geese acted quickly by contacting Oregon State University.

“This case started over the last weekend, she lost three geese that exhibited neurologic and respiratory signs and then died suddenly,” Scholz said. “So she called us with that. And we received results back from OSU that there was avian influenza virus.”

The presence of the highly contagious virus in Linn County, about 110 miles southeast of Portland, was confirmed Friday by federal officials after state officials conducted preliminary testing, the Oregon Department of Agriculture said in a statement.

Washington officials confirmed avian flu in Pacific County, in a remote part of the state’s southern coast among a backyard population of chickens.