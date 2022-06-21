© 2022 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Former Portland Trail Blazers center Caleb Swanigan dies at 25

Oregon Public Broadcasting
Published June 21, 2022 at 8:15 PM PDT
Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons, right, fouls Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter (3) as Trail Blazers forward Caleb Swanigan (50) blocks Huerter&#39;s shot during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)
John Amis
/
Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons, right, fouls Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter (3) as Trail Blazers forward Caleb Swanigan (50) blocks Huerter&#39;s shot during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)

Former Portland Trail Blazers center Caleb Swanigan has died. It was first reported this morning by his alma mater, Purdue University.

He was 25 years old.

Swanigan was drafted to the Blazers in the first round of the 2017 draft and played in the NBA for three seasons, before leaving for “personal reasons.”

He was living with ongoing health issues, according to CBS Sports.

The Allen County, Indiana, Coroner’s Office told OPB that Swanigan died Monday night of natural causes. They did not release further details surrounding his death.

Copyright 2022 Oregon Public Broadcasting. To see more, visit Oregon Public Broadcasting.