Former Portland Trail Blazers center Caleb Swanigan dies at 25

Former Portland Trail Blazers center Caleb Swanigan has died. It was first reported this morning by his alma mater, Purdue University.

He was 25 years old.

Swanigan was drafted to the Blazers in the first round of the 2017 draft and played in the NBA for three seasons, before leaving for “personal reasons.”

He was living with ongoing health issues, according to CBS Sports.

The Allen County, Indiana, Coroner’s Office told OPB that Swanigan died Monday night of natural causes. They did not release further details surrounding his death.

