© 2022 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

BA.5 subvariant accounts for more than 50% of COVID-19 cases in U.S.

Published July 11, 2022 at 9:20 AM PDT

The virus that leads to COVID-19 is always shifting and mutating. The omicron subvariant BA.5 is now responsible for more than 50% of new coronavirus cases in the U.S, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo, director of the Division of Infectious Diseases at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, discusses the highly infectious variant and its role in coronavirus reinfections.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.