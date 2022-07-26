Heat wave arrives in Pacific Northwest, and so do warnings and calls to find ways to stay cool

A heat wave moved into the Pacific Northwest Monday, bringing excessive heat warnings throughout much of Oregon.

In the Portland metro area, the temperature is expected to peak Tuesday at around 101 degrees and will be in the high 90s through at least Thursday. Elsewhere in the state, triple-digit temperatures will last through at least Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

Bend should top out at 103 degrees on Thursday, while Pendleton could reach 109 on Thursday and Friday.

The Medford area could reach 107 degrees Monday and could also peak at 109 degrees this week.

And throughout the state, there will be little relief overnight. Forecasters say the temperature may not drop below 70 in many areas.

For information about hot weather resources across Oregon and Southwest Washington, including help getting to a cool space, visit 211info.org or call 211.

In Portland, four overnight cooling shelters will be available beginning Tuesday at 2 p.m., and many public libraries are staying open until at least 8 p.m. starting tonight Monday. The cooling shelters can be found at the following locations:

A daytime cooling center will be open Tuesday, from 2 to 10 p.m. at 435 N.W. Glisan St., Portland. Three Multnomah County public libraries will stay open until 9 p.m.: the Central, Gresham and Holgate branches.

Portland also will host misting stations from noon to 8 p.m. beginning Tuesday at six parks:

Beginning Monday, and for the extent of the emergency declaration, TriMet will not turn away anyone riding to a cool place who cannot afford to pay fare. Officials with the transit agency are asking riders to let their driver know they are headed to a cool place.

When riding transit during extreme heat, riders will want to plan extra time and check trimet.org/alerts, as there may be heat-related delays to service.

The Joint Office of Homeless Services’ supply center in downtown Portland continues to distribute water and other cooling supplies through community partners, including mutual aid groups and contracted outreach teams. That effort will continue throughout the duration of the heat event. So far, thousands of bottles of water and hundreds of cooling kits and gallon jugs of water have been distributed.

