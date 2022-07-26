Native American tribe attempts to restore populations of crucial fish

The effects of climate change aren’t the only force driving down fish populations. Outdated dams are also preventing many fish species from migrating and spawning. One Native American tribe in Nevada is trying to recover the dwindling population of an endangered fish it’s relied on for years.

Kaleb Roedel of the Mountain West News Bureau reports on the effort to recover some threatened and endangered fish.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.