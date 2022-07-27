© 2022 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

What a cluster of drug overdose deaths could tell us about the shape of the addiction crisis

Published July 27, 2022 at 9:52 AM PDT

In February, eight people in St. Louis died from drug overdoses over two days. The victims were all Black and all but one lived in the same apartment building.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with Andrew Joseph, a reporter for STAT, about what this cluster tells us about the new shape of the addiction crisis.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.