Here & Now producer Emiko Tamagawa profiles Ke Huy Quan who stars in the new film “Everything, Everywhere, All At Once.” Quan was a child actor in “The Goonies,” and “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” but moved behind the camera for several decades.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

