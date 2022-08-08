Santiam Canyon areas may be open after wildfires, but their access points might not be

Much of the Santiam Canyon wilderness areas have reopened after being heavily damaged by wildfires in recent years, but don’t pack your bag for your favorite spot just yet.

Many of the main access points, like trailheads and roads, remain closed because they’re not fully repaired.

U.S. Forest Service officials have reopened about 188,641 acres of forestland, including some popular destinations like the Opal Creek Wilderness and Little North Fork. These areas were damaged by last year’s Middle Fork Complex fires and the 2020 Labor Day fires.

Many Marion County parks and public access roads also remain closed, however, including Salmon Falls, Bear Creek, North Fork, Niagara and Minto.

Before heading out, officials recommend researching potential road and site closures. More information can be found here:

