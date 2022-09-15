© 2022 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
Sexual assault reports increase within the military

Published September 15, 2022 at 9:40 AM PDT
Soldiers in the Old Guard arrive to place flags at graves in Arlington National Cemetery during "Flags In" in preparation for Memorial Day May 25, 2017 in Arlington, Virginia. (Brendan SmialowskiI/AFP via Getty Images)
Soldiers in the Old Guard arrive to place flags at graves in Arlington National Cemetery during "Flags In" in preparation for Memorial Day May 25, 2017 in Arlington, Virginia. (Brendan SmialowskiI/AFP via Getty Images)

The U.S. military has been unable to solve the long-standing crisis of sexual assault in its ranks. In fact, the problem appears to be getting worse.

In the past year, as pandemic restrictions have lifted, reported sexual assaults across the military increased by 13%. That number comes from the Pentagon’s latest survey of military members.

Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee talks with Col. Don Christensen, who served as the former chief prosecutor for the U.S. Air Force and is now the president of Protect Our Defenders, a nonprofit aimed at ending sexual assault in the military.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.