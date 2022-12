Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Stadio’s Musa Okwonga, a co-host of the Stadio podcast about the upcoming World Cup semifinals between Argentina and Croatia and France vs. Morocco. We also remember American soccer journalist Grant Wahl, who died unexpectedly last week.

