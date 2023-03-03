© 2023 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
Environment

Eugene students march and rally against anti-climate efforts by NW Natural

KLCC | By Tiffany Eckert
Published March 3, 2023 at 5:58 PM PST
Milla speaks to kids.jpg
Tiffany Eckert
/
KLCC
Youth climate activist Milla Vogelezang-Liu marched from South Eugene High School to speak before her peers in downtown Eugene on Friday.

About 150 Eugene students marched out of their schools Friday as part of the 2023 Global Climate Strike. They converged on the downtown to protest corporate efforts to overturn the city’s natural gas ordinance.

Milla Vogelezang-Liu is a youth climate activist from South Eugene High. “If we are to take on the fossil fuel industry, transition to clean energy and stop the worst impacts of the climate crisis—we have to be ready to fight.”

BIG student banner group.jpg
Tiffany Eckert
/
KLCC
About 150 students from schools around Eugene marched downtown to protest NW Natural and some local groups trying to "derail local climate policy."

Eugene became the first city in Oregon to vote to phase out fossil fuel hookups in new homes. Following the vote, Northwest Natural announced efforts to overturn the policy with a ballot referendum. Mayor Lucy Vinis briefly took the mic to cheers from the youth.

Mayor Lucy Vinnis.JPG
Tiffany Eckert
/
KLCC
"I am so proud to be your mayor today," said Lucy Vinis to a crowd of students at the 2023 Global Climate Strike at Kesey Plaza in downtown Eugene.

“Students of Eugene. I am so proud to be your mayor today,” Vinis cheered. “I am so proud of you for coming out and for marching for your future.”

Besides NW Natural, students chanted against the marketing firm Funk/Levis, Travel Lane County and Eugene Chamber of Commerce for helping to “derail local climate policy.”

One student yelled, “Chamber of Commerce!” And the crowd yelled back, “Our climate isn’t for sale!”

Among the young people who spoke during the Friday rally were Avery McRae, a youth climate plaintiff in the case, Juliana v. United States. And Jerrel Brown, Environmental and Climate Justice Organizer with NAACP Eugene-Springfield.

Raging Grannies.JPG
Tiffany Eckert
/
KLCC
Members of the Raging Grannies in downtown Eugene.

The Raging Grannies made an appearance, singing and chanting in solidarity with the young climate activists in the crowd.

Environment
Tiffany Eckert
Tiffany joined the KLCC News team in 2007. She studied journalism at the University of Missouri-Columbia and has worked in a variety of media including television and daily print news. For KLCC, Tiffany reports on health care, social justice and local/regional news. She has won awards from Oregon Associated Press, PRNDI, and Education Writers Association.
