Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Sports

Oregon women run, jump, and throw their way to 2023 Pac-12 Track and Field Championship

KLCC | By Love Cross
Published May 15, 2023 at 6:54 AM PDT
Women wearing Pac-12 champion shirts and hats and holding Pac-12 champions signs.
Pac-12
The women of Oregon Track and Field captured the 2023 Pac-12 Championship on May 14, 2023 in Walnut, Calif.

The women of Oregon’s Track and Field are Pac-12 champions again. The women captured their 11th crown since 2009 at the 2023 Track and Field championships in Walnut, California, Sunday.

The day brought field event victories from Ducks Jorinde van Klinken in the discus and Lexi Ellis in the triple jump.

Oregon’s Jadyn Mays won the 100m, led the 4-by-100-meter relay to victory, and finished second in the 200m to come away with Women’s Athlete of the Meet honors.

Duck Shana Grebo won her first-career Pac-12 title in the 400m hurdles.

Oregon State’s Grace Fetherstonhaugh ran away with the women’s 5000m title on Sunday afternoon, completing her double with her win in the 3000m steeplechase on Saturday.

On the men’s side, the men of Washington won their first-ever team title. The UO men finished sixth in the team standings.

Oregon’s Micah Williams successfully defended his Pac-12 100m title. Oregon has claimed the men’s 100m title in four of the last five Pac-12 Championship meets.

Up Next: The NCAA West Preliminary is May 24-27 in Sacramento, Calif., where the top 48 declared individuals and top 24 relays will compete for a spot at the national meet. The 2023 NCAA Championships are set for June 7-10 in Austin, Texas.

Sports University of Oregon Track and FieldPac-12
Love Cross
Love Cross joined KLCC in 2017. She began her public radio career as a graduate student, serving as Morning Edition Host for Boise State Public Radio in the late 1990s. She earned her undergraduate degree in Rhetoric and Communication from University of California at Davis, and her Master’s Degree from Boise State University. In addition to her work in public radio, Love teaches college-level courses in Communication and Public Speaking.
See stories by Love Cross