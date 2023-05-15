Oregon women run, jump, and throw their way to 2023 Pac-12 Track and Field Championship

The women of Oregon’s Track and Field are Pac-12 champions again. The women captured their 11th crown since 2009 at the 2023 Track and Field championships in Walnut, California, Sunday.

The day brought field event victories from Ducks Jorinde van Klinken in the discus and Lexi Ellis in the triple jump.

Oregon’s Jadyn Mays won the 100m, led the 4-by-100-meter relay to victory, and finished second in the 200m to come away with Women’s Athlete of the Meet honors.

Duck Shana Grebo won her first-career Pac-12 title in the 400m hurdles.

Oregon State’s Grace Fetherstonhaugh ran away with the women’s 5000m title on Sunday afternoon, completing her double with her win in the 3000m steeplechase on Saturday.

On the men’s side, the men of Washington won their first-ever team title. The UO men finished sixth in the team standings.

Oregon’s Micah Williams successfully defended his Pac-12 100m title. Oregon has claimed the men’s 100m title in four of the last five Pac-12 Championship meets.

Up Next: The NCAA West Preliminary is May 24-27 in Sacramento, Calif., where the top 48 declared individuals and top 24 relays will compete for a spot at the national meet. The 2023 NCAA Championships are set for June 7-10 in Austin, Texas.