Wildfire prompts evacuations in east Eugene

Eugene Springfield Fire said Monday evening that a fast-moving wildfire has caused officials to evacuate eight homes on Snowberry Road. The rest of the Moon Mountain neighborhood is on a Level 1 "Be Ready" evacuation notice. The "Be Ready" status applies to an area that's roughly south and west of Interstate 5, north of 30th Avenue, and east of Augusta St.

As of 9:18 p.m., the fire was reported to be moving in the direction of Bloomberg Rd. and McVey Highway.

The fire is roughly 500 feet away from the houses on Snowberry Road. Eugene Springfield Fire said crews "has crews in place to protect the homes."

The fire was originally reported at 6:02 p.m. and is approximately 40 acres in size, according to fire officials. It is burning in steep terrain, primarily on Eugene Parks land.

According to a press release from Eugene Springfield Fire, the agency is being assisted by crews from the Oregon Department of Forestry and multiple other local area fire departments. Eugene Police are on scene directing traffic.

"Nearby residents should expect to see smoke and fire throughout the night while agencies work to contain the fire," according to the release.